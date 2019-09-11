Elkhart Lions
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Sept. 4, at Perkins Restaurant for its regularly scheduled meeting. Chris Kingsley, CEO of Lacasa, presented the meeting program.
Lacasa is Elkhart County’s organization for individual, family and community empowerment, Kingsley said. It helps to give families and individuals the chance to build a better life through the acquisition of assets and housing that is safe, attractive and affordable. Lacasa also offers classes in financial and homebuyer education for debt reduction and goal setting. It also helps low-income individuals in need of repair and weatherization.
Founded in 1970, Lacasa is a result of area church leaders seeing a need for safe affordable housing for migrant workers. Over the years its client base has grown to include all people who live in Elkhart County.
Lacasa is a major investor in Elkhart County through several multifamily residential properties in Elkhart and Goshen. These properties provide affordable housing to families and singles who are looking for rentals that are safe, attractive and affordable. Lacasa will be opening an office in downtown Elkhart early next year to assist more Elkhart residents.
In other club news, Tailtwister Jack Goodman meted out fines to several members who could not answer questions based upon articles in the September Lions District 25 newspaper. Of particular note, nobody was able to answer why Indiana Lions Winter meeting was going to be held Jan. 11, 2020, a day of great note.
Next meeting is Sept. 18 and guest speaker will be Kristiana Donahue from The Center for Hospice Care, followed by the official visit by District 25G governor Mary Klempay on Oct. 2. A social outing on the St Joseph River is planned the afternoon of Sept. 15. Chicken barbeque is scheduled Oct. 12 at O’Reilly’s. Ad sales are under way for the Lions Tale Newspaper that will be distributed in early December to celebrate the Christmas season. Revenue from ad sales provides funding for the Lions major charitable activity of providing eye glasses and eye services for needy Elkhart individuals.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. Every fifth Wednesday a social gathering is held in the evening at local venues. More information about club activities is available at info@elkhartlions.org.
– Submitted by Stan Rupnow
Jefferson Extension Homemakers
The meeting of Jefferson Extension Homemakers opened with President Jeannine Martin leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Creed. She also read the Positive Thought, Helpful Hint and Dates to Remember.
Roll call was taken by secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what country they would like to visit. She also read the minutes from the August meeting, and they were accepted as read.
Treasurer JoAnn Fisher gave the treasurer’s report.
The Oct. 2 meeting will be at the Middlebury Public Library, with JoAnn Fisher serving as hostess. The lesson will be “What’s the buzz about bees and honey?”
The annual White Elephant auction was held, with items provided by members. Some of the items were, a homemade pie, home canned vegetables, garden produce, books, clothes and jewelry. The club made around $40 from the auction.
Hostess Marelda Doss served refreshments after the auction and members ate and visited.
The meeting ended with members saying the Club Prayer.
– Submitted by Marelda Doss
Dunlap Lions
The Dunlap Lions Club met for its regular meeting on Sept. 5 at the Fairview Grange. The speaker for the meeting was 1st Vice District Governor Brian Thomas. He encouraged the club members to become involved beyond their local club by attending the quarterly district meetings and conferences planned for the year. He also noted the goals that District Governor Mary Klempay is promoting, especially the districtwide Health Fair. Plans are under way for one to be held in the Elkhart area in the coming months.
Other Highlights: Lion Laura Doty inducted new member Joni Hodge into the club. Past President Judy Wells presented Lion Terri Gaff with the Lion of the Year Award. Lion Jackie Kurley has accepted the position of second vice president for the 2019-20 year. Lion Amanda Fast presented the Dandy Lion to Lion John McClure for his perseverance in taking on the office of secretary for the club.
Upcoming Events: Sept. 11, 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19, Kid Sight/Head Start screening at Waterford, Jefferson, Jimtown North, Concord West and South, Mary Beck Model, Goshen West, Merit Washington Garden, Woodland; Sept. 14, Candy Day at C.R. 6 Walmart; Sept. 14, Brian’s Trike Race at Indy School for the Blind and Visually Impaired; Sept. 16, visit to New Paris Lions; Sept. 19, club meeting, speaker Brad Ulick.
Next Meeting: The Dunlap Lions Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, at 6:30 p.m. for the meal with the program following. Visitors are always welcome.
Information: 574-875-5963
– Submitted by Amanda Fast
