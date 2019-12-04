Elkhart Lions Club
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 at Perkins Restaurant for their regularly scheduled meetings.
President Adam Bawtinheimer opened the Nov. 6 meeting with singing of “God Bless America,” Pledge of Allegiance and invocation. He then introduced Lion Al Beehler, our zone chair from the Madison Township Lions and allowed Lion Jack Goodman to put on his TailTwister hat on and go to work. Lion Jack had some quizzes, which resulted in fines going to Lions Deb Hogan, Gary Chastain, Frank Lima, Bill Lavery and president Bawtinheimer. The first was to provide the names of two Lions in the news this week. He offered Lion Brian Thomas’ name as the first. The second name was in the obituary listing, and it was mentioned he was a Lion for 18 years. The answer, that nobody knew, was a lion at the Potowatami Zoo.
The meeting program was given by Jenny Steinmetz, domestic violence advocate, and Joey Shepard, children’s counselor, both with the YWCA North Central Indiana, the largest regional provider of domestic violence services including emergency shelter for women and children fleeing violence. The program includes individual and group counseling for victims and their children and is available for residents of the Safe Haven shelter in Elkhart or as a non-residential program.
They said the shelter usually has about 45 residents, who can stay from 30 to 60 days. They partner with other agencies for referrals and some program services. YWCA’s New Hope Program in Elkhart County offers individual and group counseling for victims of rape, sexual assault, incest and childhood sexual abuse. Emergency shelter for recent victims of rape is available at the Safe Haven shelter in Elkhart but the New Hope program can be a non-residential program as well. It has an attorney to help clients with protective orders.
Under Good of the Order, Lion Paul Thomas recounted the recent municipal election. Eleven council members have been Lions, he said, including two father-son combinations – the most recent being, of course, Lions Paul and Brian Thomas.
Lion Cliff Yehle reported that the newspaper is complete and is in the production phase. The total ads sold were $12,890. This compared to $13,770 last year; $14,000 in 2017 and $15,650 in 2016. Profits from the newspaper sale go to fund Lions Sight Activities in the Elkhart area.
Lion Terry Vantine is chairman of the Citizen of the Year committee. He is looking for ideas of persons to be considered for this special recognition. As he indicated, the committee is looking for ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things in our community, people who go above and beyond what is expected in their involvement in their jobs, organizational work or just plain getting involved to improve the community.
At the Nov. 20 meeting, President Adam Bawtinheimer introduced 10 visitors from the Dunlap Lions Club and then allowed Lion Jack Goodman to put on his TailTwister hat on and go to work. He passed out another “pop quiz” to see how many Lions read their current LION Magazine. It appears they either read it and have short memories, or ... I forgot the other reason. Lots of Lions paid the piper.
Lion Larry Morr introduced John Cary, the CEO of the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Cary said the council serves eight counties across Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. It is further divided into eight districts and currently serves over 5,000 scouts with 1,800 volunteer scout leaders.
The programs of the Boy Scouts of America serve young people by enabling them to develop healthy habits and make positive choices. Scouting values emphasize a lifelong appreciation of personal fitness, including the prevention of bullying, environmental stewardship and sustainability, and leadership development. Scouting is both fun and empowering; introducing young people to careers and preparing them to be active citizens. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
Lion Morr passed out his Eagle Scout badge, a copy of the program of the National Jamboree in Arizona he attended back in the 1950s along with his diary that proves he found plenty of time to sleep, swim and eat.
Lion Karin Frey asked for more volunteers to help pass out the 975 dictionaries received for the Elkhart Community Schools’ third-grade classrooms.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. Every fifth Wednesday a social gathering is held in the evening at local venues. Visit the Club’s website at info@elkhartlions.org to learn more about club activities.
– Submitted by Stan Rupnow
Four Winds Garden Club
Members of the Four Winds Garden Club met Nov. 19. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Laura Stevens with 15 members present. Laura thanked Judy Cook and Sharon Papa for the refreshments. Birthdays for November are Clover Sessions, Zita Kohout and Judy Cook.
At 7:15 p.m. Lin Ladd introduced Jan Hunter and Sue Stuckman from the Indiana Native Plant Society. Jan Hunter gave a presentation along with slides on eatable plants. She also told of some of the medicinal uses of plants many years ago. She had several varieties of plants that she passed around as well.
At 8:35 p.m. President Laura Stevens called the business meeting to order. The minutes for the previous meeting were read by secretary Barbara Heeter. Laura asked if there were any corrections. There being none a motion was made by Lin Ladd and seconded by Judy Cook to approve the minutes. The motion was carried.
Treasurer LeAnn Coon read the treasurer’s report.
Laura then passed around copies of the suggestions that the committee for next year’s auction developed. A suggestion was made by Barbara Heeter to add to the list that each item have a price for the auctioneer to start at and that maybe each person put a suggested price on their donated items when they bring them.
A sign-up sheet was passed for the Christmas dinner at Chubby Trout on Dec. 3. Everyone was reminded to bring their donation for the Woman’s Shelter.
Cookie suggested having a craft get together the first of each month for auction items. She also asked if anyone could help decorate the Christmas tree at the church entrance. This was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Elaine Zent asked that the items for the Plant Sale boutique in May be limited to gardening items only.
The club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 574-326-3089.
– Submitted by Barbara Heeter
