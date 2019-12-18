American Association of University Women-Elkhart Branch
Members of the Elkhart Branch of the American Association of University Women met at the Midwest Museum of American Art for their annual Christmas tea at 11 a.m. Dec. 11. Hostesses for the tea were Sharon Schafer, Fran Fraser and Bev Wiemeri. Several guests were introduced.
Fran Fraser introduced Brian Byrn who started with the museum 38 years ago. He gave a short history of growing up in the museum town of Corydon and his college experience at Indiana University Southeast and then coming to Elkhart as the curator of the Midwest Museum of American Art. He then introduced Randall Roberts who started here working on his degree and then continued on as assistant curator.
Byrn talked about one of the spotlight exhibits “40 on 40” which celebrates the museum’s 40 years in operation. Artists Kathy Zienty and Todd Hoover came up with the idea of making a mural of a photograph taken by Earl Vandygriff of the museum in its downtown setting. Forty artists were ask to create a 12-inch-by-12-inch image of a section of the photo. The mural is on display with the names of the artists who participated and shows how they took their section and recreated it through various media.
Byrn also shared ideas for upcoming spotlights and artists who have been spotlighted. Some of the permanent collection is shared with other museums demonstrating the valued collection housed here is Elkhart.
Byrn then discussed the 41st Juried Regional. This provides artists from 24 counties in northern Indiana and southern Michigan an opportunity to show their work and compete for cash awards. This year 227 artists with 389 works of art were entered into the selection process. One hundred twenty-one artists with 147 projects were selected for the exhibit. Meritorious awards in various media were also chosen. Then various individuals or groups offer varying amounts of money for purchase awards to artists. Byrn then highlighted some of the juried exhibits on display as the group toured the museum.
The next meeting of AAUW will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Elkhart Public Library (main branch) and the program will be on the YWCA’s Economic Empowerment Program.
More information is available at 574-262-3223.
– Submitted by Carol Wiegner
Goshen Noon Kiwanis
Members of the Goshen Noon Kiwanis met on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Maplecrest Country Club. We recognized Jerry Gray, Don Ogle, Connie Garber, and Steve Deranek for their great participation in our club.
We also welcomed Corey Martin, Elkhart County Jail chaplain. He shared about the work of his ministry, a key part of which is tattoo removal.
The organization closed the meeting by singing “Joy to the World.”
Goshen Noon Kiwanis meets at noon every Tuesday at Maplecrest Country Club. All are welcome. More information is available at gmartin@mapletronics.com.
– Submitted by Grant Martin
