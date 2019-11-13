Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Indiana Eta chapter
Members of the Indiana Eta chapter of the Delta Theta Chi Sorority met on Oct. 22 for an annual Rush Party at the home of Betty Vaughn at 7 p.m.
The Rush Party “Rush 100” was hosted by the membership committee of Jane Sickman, Betty Vaughn, Nancy Whipple and Sandy Pixey. There were 10 members in attendance as well as two guests. A picture game was played and a wonderful time was had by all who attended. Pineapple punch and “100” cupcakes were served along with other refreshments.
The chapter’s next business meeting as scheduled for Nov. 12 at the home of Barb Parker.
More information is available at deltathetachi.org or by email at rickirenbarger@aol.com.
— Submitted by Ricki Weaver
Toastmasters
The goal of Toastmasters is to see each member improve in their speaking and leadership skills and to take away the fear of public speaking. Its meeting of Nov. 6 was led by Toastmaster Joel Hawkins. Sondra Resen presenting the speech “Reaching Out.” We had an evaluation time viewing the winning speech of Toastmaster International 2019. It was informative and a great learning time. Each meeting has an evaluation time which gives feedback on the good and where we need to improve.
Maple City Toastmasters meets from 11:10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the Goshen Public Library. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Come join us and work on your skills. More information about Toastmasters is available from Sondra Resen at sondraresen@gmail.com or 574-215-8734.
— Submitted by Sondra Resen
Jefferson Extension Homemakers
Members of the Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club met at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the home of Sally Kyle. Six members were in attendance.
President Jeannine Martin opened the meeting with members saying the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Creed. Jeannine also read the Positive Thought/Helpful Hint and Dates to Remember.
Roll call was taken by Secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what they were thankful for. She also gave the minutes of the October meeting, which were accepted as read.
Treasurer JoAnn Fisher gave her report, and the Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership were collected.
In new business, Jeaninne gave a report from the Presidents Council meeting. She passed a paper with the names of the new officers for the Presidents Council. The Extension office will have an open house on Dec. 10. She also gave some tips on holiday shopping from a report given at the council meeting.
The club will meet with the Clinton Click Club on Nov. 19 at Greencroft in Manor Two dining hall. There will be a meeting and we will do crafts.
JoAnn Fisher gave the lesson “Dollars and Sense: How we Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter.”
The Club Prayer ended the meeting.
— Submitted by
Marelda Doss
Dunlap Lions
Members of the Dunlap Lions Club met for their regular meeting on Nov. 7 at the Fairview Grange.
The speaker for the evening was John Bachman from Elkhart. He spoke about the Medical Mission Trip to Guatemala that he took with a group from Faith United Methodist Church in July. They took with them several suitcases filled with medical supplies, such as vitamins, band aids, antibiotic cremes, baby formulas, Tylenol, cough medicine, worm medicine, antacids, etc. During their time there, they went to outlying villages with a jungle medic. In these villages, many had not had any medical help for years. He shared several heart-warming stories of families and people who were helped through this mission trip.
Lion Judy Wells told of the completion of the Vision Screening Project in the area schools. She reported that a total of 5,582 students had their vision screened this fall. Lion Beth Krehn reported that 409 dictionaries were distributed to all third-grade students in Concord’s four elementary schools. Lion Jackie Kurley presented the Dandy Lion to Lion Beth Krehn for her outstanding work with the Trunk or Treat Event and the Dictionary Projects.
Upcoming Events: Nov. 13, Zone Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Martin’s Deli; Nov. 20, Visitation to the Elkhart Lions; Nov. 20, Bell Ringing at Concord Mall, JC Penney and Hobby Lobby; Nov. 21, Meeting-Speaker Allen Strike; Dec. 5, Regular meeting; Dec. 12, Bingo Night at Golden Living; Dec. 19, Club Christmas Party.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet again Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen. The meal is at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program and meeting. Visitors are always welcome. Information: 574-875-5963
— Submitted by Lion Amanda Fast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.