Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Indiana Eta Chapter
Twelve members of Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Indiana Eta Chapter, and one guest met on Dec. 10 for an annual Christmas Party and Founders Day celebration at Heinnies restaurant in Elkhart; the social started at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
Nancy Whipple gave an opening that spoke of fond Christmas memories. Sandy Pixey blessed our food with a prayer, and then we had a short business meeting. Indiana Eta Chapter received a congratulations certificate from the National Executive Council for reaching 65 years as a chapter.
The following committees had something to report, Budget/Ways and Means, Linda Sinon; Educational, Nancy Whipple; History Book, Jane Sickman; Publicity, Ricki Weaver; Telephone, Linda Sinon. After the meeting, all enjoyed a wonderful dinner; then each sister shared one or two of their favorite Christmas memories. Barb Parker and Jane Sickman conducted the Pledging Ceremony for Phyllis Oliver, followed by Barb presenting the Founders Day program. In that little restaurant room were over 300 years of accumulated sorority time.
The committee members for “Celebrate Christmas” were Jane Sickman, Nancy Whipple and Karen Wyres.
The next business meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 10.
More information: deltathetachi.org or email rickirenbarger@aol.com.
– Submitted by Ricki Weaver
Dunlap Lions
Members of the Dunlap Lions Club met for their regular meeting on Jan. 2 at the Fairview Grange. The program for the evening was the 2019 Eyeglass Mission Group reporting about the Eyeglass Mission to Aguascalientes, Mexico, in October.
Lion Jeanine Juel started off the reporting, sharing that the mission is really a year-round effort, starting with collecting the used eyeglasses to the actual fitting of the glasses with someone at the mission site. Nine participants from the team shared briefly about the highlights of the mission for them.
Lion Barb Brenneman presented the Dandy Lion to Lion Judy Gable, the club’s program coordinator. She is active in serving “everywhere and in everything” in the Lions Club and in the community, and deserved the Dandy Lion.
Upcoming events: Jan. 10-11, Mid-Winter Conference-Indianapolis; Jan. 16, meeting, DG Mary Klempay; Jan. 18, 3rd District meeting at Milford; Feb. 1, Eyeglass Wash-a-thon; Feb. 1, Health Fair, Mishawaka; Feb. 6, meeting, Carl Tiebeman-Winery; Feb. 20 Meeting, Dean DeVoit, Ceres.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet again on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, at 6:30 p.m. for the meal, with the program and meeting following. Visitors are welcome. Information 574-875-5963
– Submitted by Lion Amanda Fast
SEND US YOUR NEWS
Submissions for Club News can be emailed to newsroom@elkharttruth.com or by postal delivery to The Elkhart Truth, 421 S. 2nd St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.