Jefferson Extension Homemakers
The meeting opened with President Jeannine Martin leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Creed. She also read the Positive Thought, Helpful Hint and Dates to Remember.
Roll call was taken by secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what country they would like to visit. Treasurer JoAnn Fisher gave the treasurer’s report
The lesson was, “What’s the Buzz about Bees and Honey?”
The annual White Elephant auction was held, with items provided by members. Some of the items include a homemade pie, home canned vegetables, garden produce, books, clothes and jewelry. The club made around $40 from the auction.
Hostess Marelda Doss served refreshments after the aucton and members ate and visited.
The meeting ended with members saying the Club Prayer.
The Oct. 2 meeting will be at the Middlebury Public Library, with JoAnn Fisher serving as hostess.
— Submitted by Marelda Doss
Dunlap Lions
Members of the Dunlap Lions Club met for their regular meeting on Sept. 19 at the Fairview Grange. The speaker for the meeting was Marine Brad Ulick, informing the members about the Marine Corps League in Elkhart. It is an organization of Marines for Marines and they live up to the motto, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” They are dedicated to serving in the community and are best known for their annual Toys for Tots Campaign before Christmas.
Later in the meeting, Lions license plates were auctioned with proceeds going to benefit the Toys for Tots program. Ulick presented President Jason Smith with a Certificate of Service for the club.
2nd Vice President Jackie Kurley inducted Ieesha Spicer as the newest member of the Club, sponsored by Lion Laura Staub. Lions John and Ethlyn Sternberg donated Leo the Lion, a large stuffed lion, to our club as a new mascot.
Upcoming events: Sept. 25, 26 and Oct. 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, vision screening in grades 1, 3, 5, Westside, Mary Feeser, Woodland, Mary Daly, Model, Osolo and Eastwood schools; Oct. 3, club meeting with speaker Lion Dick Osborne, Susanna’s Kitchen; Oct. 5-13, 10 club members on Eyeglass Mission to Mexico; Oct. 17, club meeting, Speaker Lion Denise Tahara, Concord MOVE UP Academy; Oct. 25, Trunk or Treat at Concord Little League; Oct. 26, District 25-G 2nd Cabinet Meeting at Culver.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, for the meal followed by the program. Visitors are always welcome. More information is available at 574-875-5963.
— Submitted by Lion Amanda Fast
SEND US YOUR NEWS
Submissions for Club News can be emailed to newsroom@elkharttruth.com or by postal delivery to The Elkhart Truth, 421 S. 2nd St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
