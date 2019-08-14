Dunlap Lions
The Dunlap Lions Club met for its regular meeting on Aug. 1 at the Fairview Grange. The program for the evening was “Therapy Dogs.”
Lion Richard Litwiller and his wife Karen have trained their own therapy dogs, Lilly and Bella, and are members of Pet Partners. They have a list of qualifications that the dogs and their trainers must meet before they can be called a therapy dog. In their presentation they demonstrated how well the dogs are trained and how they listen to commands. Lilly and Bella enjoy going with Richard and Karen to make visits to nursing homes in the area.
Lion Judy Wells presented a plaque from Lions Club International, noting the Dunlap Lions Club as a “World Class Centennial Lions Club” for continual club growth. Each club member also received a certificate signed by the past four International Presidents with a gold seal.
Lion Debra Page presented the “Dandy Lion” to Lion Amanda Fast for her inspiring dedication to Lionism.
Upcoming events: Aug. 15, Janice Neidigh, “Hearing Loss”; Aug. 17, District Meeting-Claypool; Aug. 20, Vision Screening-Jimtown Jr. High; Aug. 24, Candy Day at Market Center WalMart; Aug. 24, Banner Night at Camp Mack; Aug. 27-29, Vision Screening-Pierre Moran, Concord, North Side; Sept. 5, District Governor Mary Klempay; Sept. 14, Candy Day at C.R. 6 Walmart.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, for the meal with the program following. Visitors are always welcome. Information: 574-875-5963
— Submitted by Amanda Fast
Goshen Noon Kiwanis
Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club met on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Maplecrest Country Club. They welcomed Leah Larson to the club as a new member and heard a presentation by some club members and staff from Goshen Community Schools about a new mentoring program being started by the club.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, the club planned to mark its 50th Anniversary celebration, and also planned an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The club meets at noon every Tuesday. All are welcome. Information: Grant Martin at gmartin@mapletronics.com.
— Submitted by Grant Martin
