Elkhart Lions
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Wednesday, Sept 18, at Perkins Restaurant for their regularly scheduled meeting. Past President Gary Chastain, filling in for President Adam Bawtinheimer, opened the meeting with the singing of “God Bless America,” pledge and invocation. He recognized guest Pam Weiland, wife of member Dave.
Kristiana Donahue, volunteer recruitment and training coordinator for the Center for Hospice Care, presented the meeting program. Center for Hospice Care is a community based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of living through hospice, home health, grief counseling and community education. Center for Hospice Care serves northern Indiana and has offices in South Bend, Elkhart, Plymouth and La Porte. Its administration offices, Hospice Foundation and Life Transition Center (grief and bereavement services) are located in Mishawaka by Central Park. The local facility is located on the east side of Elkhart, just west of C.R. 17 and north of U.S. 20. The Center began in 1978 and today provides services in nine counties.
During a terminal illness, time is precious, so the center encourages individuals to call sooner and not later, Donahue said. While most of the funding comes from insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, a doctor referral is not necessary to start the process. This will be necessary for insurance claims to be submitted. Many families have commented that they had wished they would have started the process earlier, providing more quality of life for their loved ones.
Signs that a person may be ready for hospice care include: an increase in pain, nausea, breathing distress or other symptoms; repeated hospitalization or trips to the emergency room; failure to “bounce back” after medical setbacks; increasing assistance needed for walking, eating, bathing, dressing and/or going to the toilet; and decreasing alertness where the patient is emotionally withdrawn, sleeping more or having increased difficulty with comprehension.
Donahue said the Center for Hospice Care does not turn away anyone for inability to pay for services. It annually provides between $1.5 million to $2 million in charity care. It has a separate foundation to help fund those services, as well as provide resources for expansion project
Again Tailtwister Wilbur “Jack” Goodman meted out fines to several unfortunate members who could not answer questions based upon Marty Juel’s latest Lions web page discussing the meaning of uppercase letters and lowercase letters. Many questions dealt with scientific terms Goodman supposedly taught to his chemistry students.
Next meeting is Oct. 2 and will include the official visit of District 25G governor Mary Klempay. All members are requested to be in attendance for a discussion of the future of Lionism. A chicken barbeque is scheduled Oct. 12 at O’Reilly’s. Ad sales are under way for the Lions Tale Newspaper and should be completed by early October. The newspaper will be distributed in early December to celebrate the Christmas season. Revenue from ad sales provides funding for the Lions’ major charitable activity of providing eye glasses and eye services for needy Elkhart individuals.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. Every fifth Wednesday a social gathering is held in the evening at local venues. Visit the Club’s website at info@elkhartlions.org to learn more about club activities.
— Submitted by Stan Rupnow
Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Indiana Eta Chapter
Members of Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Indiana Eta Chapter, met Sept. 10 for a business meeting and social dinner at the Sailor Center at 6 p.m. in Elkhart for social and dinner followed by the meeting.
The hostesses for the evening were Linda Sinon and Carol Larson. Twelve members were in attendance and enjoyed a wonderful haystack dinner. Lots of information was covered including our National Convention in Oklahoma City from June, as well as the upcoming fall board meeting.
Committee reports were presented by: auditing, Ricki Weaver; budget/ways and means, Linda Sinon; constitution and bylaws, Susan Yoder; publicity, Ricki Weaver; and courtesy and correspondence, Betty Nelson. Jane Sickman announced that history books were donated to SPA Ministries and Bashor Home. Yoder passed out our yearbooks.
The organization’s next educational meeting was scheduled for Sept. 24 at the home of Susan Yoder.
More information is available at deltathetachi.org.
– Submitted by Ricki Weaver
Goshen Noon Kiwanis
Members of Goshen Noon Kiwanis met at the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen to learn more about the work of the Boys & Girls Club.
Ben Williams was recognized by the club for 11 years of excellent participation in club activities. We then heard from Kevin Deary and Tanner Pickett of the Boys & Girls Club. They shared the history of Boys & Girls Club in Elkhart County, and the work they are doing now in Goshen, Nappanee and Middlebury.
Next week will be the installation of 2019-20 officers. Members normally meet at Maplecrest Country Club at noon every Tuesday. All are welcome. More information is available from Grant Martin at gmartin@mapletronics.com.
– Submitted by Grant Martin
