Goshen Noon Kiwanis
The Goshen Noon Kiwanis met on Tuesday, July 30, at Maplecrest Country Club.
Keith Goodman was recognized for seven years of great participation in the club. There was a lot of sharing from our recent work at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman gave us an update on the city of Goshen, and then answered questions from the club.
Next Tuesday, we will learn about a new mentoring program being developed for the local schools by members of our club. We meet at noon every Tuesday at Maplecrest Country Club. All are welcome. More information is available from Grant Martin at gmartin@mapletronics.com.
— Submitted by Grant Martin
