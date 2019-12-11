Dunlap Lions Club
Members of the Dunlap Lions Club met for their regular meeting on Dec. 5 at the Fairview Grange. The speaker for the evening was Lion Mary Ellen Sisson from the club. She reported about her experiences when she went to Ethiopia in July. Her assignment on this mission trip was mainly to lead Women’s Conference meetings in several outlying areas.
She said she was especially pleased to meet the girl whom she and her late husband had sponsored for many years. The girl is now about to graduate from college, which would never have been possible without their support.
Lion Beth Krehn reported about the places and events that the Dandy Lion attended while he was in her care this last month. She presented the Dandy Lion to one of the newer members in the club, Lion Barb Brenneman. Lion Barb was influential and helpful to Lion Beth for many years before she became a Lion member herself.
Upcoming Events: Dec. 12, Bingo Night at Golden Living; Dec. 13-14, arrival and delivery of 600-plus boxes of Florida fruit; Dec. 19, Club Christmas Party; Jan. 2, meeting, Eyeglass Mission Report to Aguascalientes in October; Jan. 4, Wash-a-thon; Jan. 10-11, Mid-Winter Conference, Plainfield.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, for the Club’s Christmas Party for members and guests. Information: 574-875-5963
– Submitted by Amanda Fast
