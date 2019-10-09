Elkhart Lions
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Perkins Restaurant for their regularly scheduled meeting. President Adam Bawtinheimer opened the meeting with singing of “God Bless America,” Pledge of Allegiance and invocation.
Lion Mary Klempay made her official visit to our club this week as governor of District 25-G. Tailtwister Lion Jack Goodman presented her with an engraved ceramic tomato commemorating her visit, as she is allergic to real tomatoes. She mentioned her schedule is extremely busy, with six visitations this week. This district has about 50 clubs in the seven counties of north-central Indiana. She also serves as a trustee for the Indiana Lions Speech & Hearing project.
One of her main priorities as governor, she said, is to hold health fairs in the district and she is currently working with Beacon Health and St. Joseph Health. They are eager to assist in helping put together vendors to bring displays but need our effort for individuals to find adequate locations. She also needs at least one coordinator in each club to help with the details and to plan the events. There are also possibilities to partner with other events, such as a 5K run, diabetes and vision screenings, blood drive and other related activities with the fairs. There are numerous people in all communities that can benefit from having as many of these health disciplines all under one roof that health fairs offer. For many, it may be their only opportunity to get these valuable screenings, she said.
She is targeting the first and second week of February for a fair in the South Bend-Mishawaka-Elkhart area. Additionally, she is asking for donations of Band-Aids, gauze, hand sanitizer and other related items that will be given back to individuals throughout the district.
Klempay also spoke a little about International Lions President Jung-Yul Choi. His goal as president is to do greater good through diversity. “Lions don’t just serve the world, we represent it,” he said. “We’ll unite clubs and communities around the world because greater good can only be achieved when we join together as one.”
Again Tailtwister Jack Goodman meted out fines to several unfortunate members, one of which was a certain individual driving a small, red car that rapidly passed him on Cassopolis Street recently. Lion Terry Vantine resembled that person and paid his fine. Then Goodman “excused” several Lions from being considered for fines and passed on questions for the rest — questions like how many Lions are in the world? (1.4 million); in how many countries are Lions clubs established? (depending on what source, it’s probably 210 to 250); how many Lions clubs are there? (46,000). Those that couldn’t correctly answer quickly paid their fines.
A Chicken Barbeque is scheduled for Oct. 12 at O’Reilly’s. Mid-October is the deadline for ad sales for the Lions Tale Newspaper. Revenue from ad sales provides funding for the Lions major charitable activity of providing eye glasses and eye services for needy Elkhart individuals.
Lion Karen Terlap is working on the details for the social event, which will be held on Oct. 30, the fifth Wednesday of the month. The meeting will be at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center, where the former YMCA was located on East Jackson Boulevard. Cost per person will be $15, payable in advance. Final sign up will be at our next meeting, Oct.16, or members can call Terlap.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. The next meeting is Oct. 16. Every fifth Wednesday a social gathering is held in the evening at local venues. More information is available at the club’s website, info@elkhartlions.org.
— Submitted by Stan Rupnow
Dunlap Lions
The Dunlap Lions Club met for its regular meeting on Oct. 3 at the Fairview Grange.
The speaker for the evening was Lion Dick Osborne, who spoke about Susanna’s Kitchen. It provides nutritious meals every weekday, Monday through Friday, serving as many as 100 people each day. Susanna’s Kitchen was started in 1982 and currently its location is in the basement of First Congregational Church. Besides providing meals, organizers also have clothes and coats in the winter for those who are in need. Osborne has been involved at Susanna’s Kitchen for the past 19 years. The club members passed the basket to collect funds for Susanna’s Kitchen.
Lion John McClure presented the Dandy Lion to Lion Jackie Kurley for stepping up to serve whenever the need arises. Nine club members were recognized for going on the Eyeglass Mission to Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Upcoming Events: Oct. 9, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 30, vision screening in grades 1, 3, 5, Eastwood, Riverview, Jefferson, Mary Beck, Hawthorne, Beardsley, Concord East, Heritage and Pinewood; Oct. 17, speaker Lion Denise Tahara, Concord MOVE UP Academy; Oct. 25, Trunk or Treat at Concord Little League; Oct. 26, 2nd District 25-G Cabinet meeting at Culver; Oct. 29, 31, distribute dictionaries to Concord’s third-graders; Nov. 2, First Eyeglass Wash-a-thon with Concord’s Student Council.
The Dunlap Lions Club will again on Thursday, Oct.17, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen with the meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program. Visitors are always welcome. Information: 574-875-5963
— Submitted by Lion Amanda Fast
Jefferson Extension Homemakers
President Jeannine Martin started the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Creed. She also read the Positive Thought, Helpful Hint and Dates to Remember.
Roll call was taken by Secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what they like to do with pumpkins. Treasurer Joann Fisher gave the treasurers report. Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership were collected.
Minutes from the September meeting were read by Marelda Doss and accepted.
Jeannine Martin told the club about the Elko Retreat she attended. The theme this year was Releasing Stress.
Jefferson Extension Homemakers will be the exchange club with Clinton Click Club. Clinton Click will host us at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Greencroft and do some craft projects. Our Club’s Nov. 6 meeting will be held at the home of Sally Kyle at 11:30 a.m.
The lesson this month was “Staying Scam Safe,” presented by Jeannine Martin.
The meeting ended with members saying the club prayer.
Hostess JoAnn Fisher served a good variety of snacks.
— Submitted by Marelda Doss
Delta Theta Chi, Indiana Eta Chapter
Members of the Indiana Eta Chapter of Delta Theta Chi Sorority met on Sept. 24 for an educational meeting at the home of Susan Yoder in Wakarusa. Nine members attended, and all enjoyed fantastic refreshments.
Committees for Spring Convention were determined and then those committees planned their work and deadlines for the upcoming convention.
The next business meeting will be at the home of Sharon McDowell at 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
More information: deltathetachi.org.
— Submitted by Ricki Weaver
