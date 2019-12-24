Elkhart Lions Club
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Perkins Restaurant for their regularly scheduled meeting. President Adam Bawtinheimer opened the meeting with singing of “God Bless America,” Pledge of Allegiance and invocation.
After the introduction of Dick Enfield, Lion Ray and Roscoe’s brother, Lion Jack ad-libbed a program on why certain Lions would be exempt from today’s fines. Exempt from fines were those Lions who didn’t have their photo in the Lions Tales newspaper at least three times, or weren’t mentioned when he visited with Lion Al Norris, or didn’t recently vacation in Mexico and enjoy a glass of tequila or two, or more.
After Lion Jack finished his Tailtwister duties, Lion Larry Morr introduced Lizzie Sheets, program facilitator for Startup Moxie of Elkhart County. Startup Moxie is a transformational experience to prepare high school juniors and seniors to be responsible, enterprising individuals to contribute to economic development and sustainable communities. Limited to 20 students, the students chosen to participate in this program meet during the school year. They meet at different businesses and get a chance to discuss their ideas to start a company or continue with a passion or commitment to a cause. They learn how to communicate and network effectively with others, formulate and write business plans, pitch a business plan to an investor panel and receive funding.
Successful completion of the program will earn four high school credits and six dual credits through Ivy Tech. In 2019, Startup Moxie partnered with five local high schools (Elkhart Central and Memorial, Jimtown, NorthWood and Northridge.) There were 140 community and regional partners that provided speakers, tours, donors, board members, and mentors. In one local effort, students had the opportunity to conduct market research for The Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center to research and present a plan for community engagement. They conducted 200 community interviews and presented their findings to the center’s management team.
Lion Brian Thomas has the Lions Tales newspapers. Many have already been distributed, and if members need papers to distribute to advertisers or in their residential area, they should give him a call.
Lion Karin Frey mentioned that the Salvation Army Christmas project has been completed and two families will have a much better Christmas due to our efforts. Lion Diane Parker also reported that a similar effort was done for two individuals at Mosaic.
Lion Prez Adam had some letters sent to us from third graders at Pinewood school, thanking us for the dictionaries. Lion Karen Terlap reported that our Jan. 29 social event will be at the Time Was Museum. She is also working on a tour of Ruthmere Museum for Sunday, Dec. 29.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. Because of the New Year holiday falling on the first Wednesday, that regular meeting will be on the following week, Jan. 8. Also, the regularly scheduled board meeting for Jan. 2 will be delayed a week, to Jan. 9. Visit the Club’s website at info@elkhartlions.org to learn more about club activities.
– Submitted by Stan Rupnow
