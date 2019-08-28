Goshen Noon Kiwanis
Members of Goshen Noon Kiwanis met Tuesday, Aug. 13. It was the organization’s annual Open House. Kari Tarman, Dave Mockler and Mike Varner shared their experiences of being part of the club along with what they see as key parts of membership.
The group also met Tuesday, Aug. 20, and recognized Tim Doyle for 30 years of participation in the club. The club also awarded Dr. Robert Pierre the Kiwanis Legion of Honor.
Members this week were scheduled to hear Tim Lehman talk to the club about school choice.
Goshen Noon Kiwanis meets at noon every Tuesday at Maplecrest Country Club. The public is invited. More information is available from Grant Martin at gmartin@mapletronics.com.
— submitted by Grant Martin
Elkhart Lions
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Perkins Restaurant for their regularly scheduled meeting. Bill Firstenberger, CEO of Ruthmere Museum, presented the program. Firstenberger shared that Ruthmere is actually three properties, Ruthmere Mansion, Havilah Beardsley House and Creek House, which sits on Christiana Creek just north of Ruthmere. He related that in 2018 they had 298,594 experiences and started the National Piano Competition. The competition draws artists from all over the world. The first winner was Elkhart’s Nicholas Roth. Ruthmere properties served over 6,000 visitors from around the world. It has strong ties to Miles Laboratories and features the Alka Seltzer logo boy in the gift shop.
Tailtwister Jack Goodman meted out fines to several members who could not answer current-events questions regarding the “gobbler” recently seen on Strong Avenue as reported by the Elkhart Truth. Upcoming meetings and events were discussed. Next meeting is Sept. 4 and guest speaker is Cris Kingsley of LaCasa, followed Sept. 18 by Kristina Donahue of The Center for Hospice Care. A social outing the afternoon on Sept. 15 is a St Joseph River cruise on various members’ boats. The semi-annual Chicken Barbeque is scheduled for Oct. 12. Dictionaries will be arriving soon for distribution to all third-grade children in the Elkhart schools.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. Every fifth Wednesday a social gathering is held at local venues. Visit the Club’s website at info@elkhartlions.org to learn more about club activities.
— submitted by Stan Rupnow
Dunlap Lions Club
Members of Dunlap Lions Club met for their regular meeting on Aug. 15 at the Fairview Grange. The speaker for the program was Janice Neidigh speaking on the topic of “Hearing Loss.” Only one in five adults who could benefit from a hearing aid wear one, she said. Statistics are high for adults as well as children who experience hearing loss. The speaker talked about the effects of untreated hearing loss, communication tips for people who have hearing loss, and how best to communicate with people who have hearing loss. She also promoted the upcoming “Living Well with Hearing Loss” conference that will be held in Nappanee on Set. 28. The hope through this conference is to improve communication and explore assistive technology for those who live with hearing loss.
Lion Laura Doty, membership chair, presented the Lion Key Award to Lion John McClure. The Key Award is awarded to any Lion who brings in two new members into the club. Lion John joins 12 other Key Members in the Club.
Upcoming Events: Aug. 27-29, Vision Screening-Pierre Moran, Concord, North Side; Sept. 4, Kidsight/Headstart Screening-Woodview; Sept. 5, Club Meeting, Speaker, District Governor Mary Klempay; Sept. 9, Vision Screening-Roosevelt; Sept. 10-13, Kidsight/Headstart Screening-York, Bristol, Waterford, Jefferson, Jimtown North, Concord West & South; Sept. 14, Candy Day at C.R. 6 Walmart; Sept. 14, Brian’s Trike Race at Indy School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen for a meal followed by the program. Visitors are always welcome. Information: 574-875-5963
— submitted by Amanda Fast
