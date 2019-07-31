Elkhart Rotary Club
Immediate Past President Peter Norton opened the July 22 meeting for President Candy Yoder, who was out of town. Peter introduced Fran Conner who shared meaningful words, and led the Pledge of Allegiance and Four Way Test.
Greeters included Lizzie Sheets who introduced our guests, including visiting Rotarian Doug Grant from Wawasee. Guests of club members included: Anne Lehman, Lon Zimmerle, Kathy Rupin, and Stephanie Krol (guests of Irwin Larrier), Doug Moore (Fran Conner), and Allie Canniff (Brad Canniff).
Two new Rotarians were added to the club:
n David Damerow, publisher of The Elkhart Truth.
n Paul Gardner, a tax manager from RSM US LLP
Sergeant was Bill Rieth, who raised some money using trivia from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Also, Rotary fines are collected weekly and pooled into a fund throughout the year. In the spring more than $10,000 is distributed as grants to not-for-profit organizations around our county.
The speaker was Irwin Larrier, executive director from Center for Community Justice. The Center for Community Justice empowers Elkhart County by using Restorative Justice to heal the harm caused by crime, strengthen conflict resolution skills, and engage a stronger community. The Center for Community Justice is rooted in the principles of Restorative Justice, assisting Elkhart County through Restorative Mediation and Facilitation, Restorative Reentry work and Restorative Training.
Did you know...
nWithin CCJ’s victim reconciliation program, 40 percent of participants are juveniles and 60 percent adults
n CCJ receives referrals from courts, and connect with victims; they also receive referrals from law enforcement
n The social return on investment is $1 million in our community
n The average success rate is 80 percent
n The program focuses on: mediation, training and coaching
The basic principles of Restorative Justice are:
n Wrong doing/misconduct is in reality a violation of people and interpersonal relationships.
n Violating relationships results in obligations to repair the harm created.
n These obligations need to be met in order for people to move forward in a healthy way.
More information about the Center for Community Justice is available at https://centerforcommunityjustice.org/
Elkhart Rotatry Club meetings are at noon on Mondays at the Matterhorn Banquet and Conference Center, 2041 Cassopolis St. in Elkhart. Membership is by invitation, but guests are welcome to attend. More information is available at elkhartrotary.org or by emailing elkhartnoonrotary@gmail.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook/ElkhartRotaryClub.
— Submitted by Tom Shoff
Four Winds Garden Club
President Laura Stevens called the July 16 meeting to order at 7 p.m. with 13 members present. Laura thanked Cookie Stenberg and Nancy Umbaugh for the refreshments.
Lin Ladd introduced Joe Foy, who is the stormwater manager for Elkhart Public Works. He spoke about the stormwater program for Elkhart and surrounding communities including Goshen, Bristol and surrounding areas. He explained that there are six components in the control measures of stormwater. One of those is public education. There is an incentive for homeowners who may use rain barrels or may correctly construct a rain garden in their yard. There is a program where they go into the schools and educate young people regarding the importance of stormwater management. He explained that there was a contest for artists and art students to submit a design to educate the public about stormwater management. Eight of the designs were picked and the artists then painted these designs on the sidewalks at eight stormwater drains in the Elkhart area.
President Laura Stevens called the business meeting to order. She stated that, at the District Meeting, Four Winds received a third-place award for Scholarship Donations and World Gardening Donations. She also announced that the North Central annual District Meeting will be held on Oct. 24 at the Essenhaus in Middlebury and will be hosted by the Middlebury Garden Club.
A signup sheet was passed around for those interested in going to the Hummingbird Banding on Aug. 10 at the Indiana Dunes.
Judy Cook announced that the Central West district will be having a September seminar, Walk the Walk, event at McCormick Creek State Park. Registration prior to Aug. 21 will be $35 and if you go the day before the room will be $99. Registration can be sent to Cynthia Wright. Registration forms are in the current Indiana Garden.
The minutes of the June meeting were read by Barbara Heeter, secretary. There being no corrections a motion was made by Pat Frank and seconded by Nancy Umbaugh to approve the minutes. The motion was carried.
Treasurer LeAnn Coon gave the treasurer’s report. A motion was made by Barbara Heeter and seconded by Lin Ladd to approve the treasurer’s report. The motion was carried.
Cookie Stenberg then spoke about some ideas for items for the Scholarship Auction to be held on Oct. 8 at the church. She gave a list of items already finished and members told of some of the items they will be making. Cookie also gave some ideas for items as well.
A suggestion was made by Barbara Heeter to rename to Scholarship Auction to include the work Holiday since we do have many items that can be used for the different holidays. A motion was made by Lin Ladd and seconded by Kristy Yoder to rename the Scholarship Auction to be called the Four Winds Garden Club Holiday Scholarship Auction. The motion was carried. The auction will be held at the church at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of October.
There was some discussion regarding the August picnic and where to have it. It starts at 6 p.m. and everyone brings a dish to share. Laura stated that a decision will be made and she would send an email to everyone regarding the place.
The Holiday Scholarship Auction will be held at 6 p.m. Oct 8.
At 9:13 p.m. a motion was made by LeAnn Coon to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned.
The Four Winds Garden Club meets monthly on the at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. Guests are welcome. More information: 574-326-3089.
— Submitted by Barbara Heeter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.