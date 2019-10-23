Elkhart Lions Club
Members of the Elkhart Lions Club met Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Perkins Restaurant for their regularly scheduled meeting. President Adam Bawtinheimer opened the meeting with singing of “God Bless America,” the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation.
The program for this meeting was presented by Steve Kruse of Kruse Farm Supply. Kruse Farm Supply began when Owen Kruse converted a barn on the family property on C.R. 6 near Bristol, turning it into a feed mill, and began mixing feed for local farmers. Over the years he expanded into custom field pesticides, large and small animal feed and bird seeds. He knew every customer by name and maintained that friendly old-fashioned general store atmosphere.
The store has been run by Steve Kruse since 2005. He is certified as an advanced master gardener by Purdue University.
Today’s program was all about getting your lawn ready for the upcoming winter season. While there is still plenty of time to prepare, it’s a perfect time for lawn and any grass seed applications. This allows them to get a good start and establish a solid root structure that will be ready for next spring’s growing season. He also mentioned that the application of weed preventers now will be helpful in preventing weeds next spring. When ornamental grasses start browning, it is a good time to cut them back in preparation for winter.
Several members had questions about specific plants, shrubs, bushes and trees, and Steve was quick to offer his knowledge to help homeowners prepare their lawns.
Tailtwister Lion Jack Goodman informed us that Lion Judy Wells from the Dunlap Lions offered to pay Lion Larry Morr’s fine from last meeting for some undefined reason. Lion Jack should have fined Lion Bill Cork for passing him twice this morning and not acknowledging him. He also should have fined Lion Diane Parker for loaning an item to him a few years ago and hasn’t been around to pick it up. She since purchased a replacement. But alas, he failed to do so. Lion Jack then passed out another six-credit quiz with instructions so easy a fifth-grader could figure it out. However, not any of today’s Lions. It was all about the statistics in our SchoolSight Vision Program. The net results are that we’ve screened 20 of 28 schools, most of the first-, third-, fifth- and eighth-grade classes. So far, 4,011 students have been screened. Whew! Way to go, Lions.
The Chicken Barbeque last Saturday was profitable but not as successful as past events. It seems the weather was the main reason, or was it a Notre Dame home game? End of October is the deadline for ad sales for the Lions Tale Newspaper. Revenue from ad sales provides funding for the Lions major charitable activity of providing eye glasses and eye services for needy Elkhart individuals. Our social event, which will be held on Oct. 30, the fifth Wednesday the month, at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics center. Cost per person will $15, payable in advance. You can call Lion Karen if you want to attend but have not yet made a reservation.
The Elkhart Lions Club meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd. Next meeting will be Nov. 4. Every fifth Wednesday a social gathering is held in the evening at local venues. Visit the Club’s website at info@elkhartlions.org to learn more about club activities.
– Submitted by Stan Rupnow
Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Indiana Eta Chapter
The Indiana Eta Chapter of Delta Theta Chi Sorority met on October 8, at the home of Sharon McDowell in Elkhart.
The hostesses for the evening were Sharon McDowell and Karen Wyres. Twelve members attended, and each brought food donations to be given to the local food bank. The goal of 100 food items should be reached by the next meeting.
Committee reports were presented by: Budget/Ways & Means, Sharon McDowell, who handed out cookie fundraiser forms; Courtesy, Correspondence and Scholarship, Betty Nelson; History Books and Membership, Jane Sickman; Literacy, Barb Parker, who donated books to Bashor Children’s home; Publicity, Ricki Weaver; Telephone, Linda Sinon.
The club’s next meeting will be a rush party at the home of Betty Vaughn at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
For more information, visit deltathetachi.org
– Submitted by Ricki Weaver
