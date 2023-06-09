The 7th Indiana Light Artillery will be joining forces with the 21st Indiana Light Artillery to present the third annual Nappanee Civil War Days, which will take place Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.
NAPPANEE — The tales are there to be told and remembered, all about a time when America was battling a war within its own borders. It was truly a country divided, when folks were deeply polarized and divergent on their beliefs. Young men, some barely grown beyond their teenage years, were sent to battles and came home scarred and profoundly changed. That is, if they ever came home at all.
And while we cannot go back in time and witness those integral events firsthand, there is a local event soon to take place, one that strives to educate and enlighten about a period in history that remains compelling, more than 150 years after its conclusion.
