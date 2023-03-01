ELKHART — Cirque International, featuring some of the world's finest acrobats, gymnasts and aerial artists, is coming to The Lerner Theatre on April 27.
This "enchanting and mesmerizing spectacle of entertainment" features a new generation of performers from around the world and is created by an award-winning production team, a promotion for the show says.
