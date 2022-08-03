Cicada killers are a misunderstood wasp

You would think a wasp that is 2.5 inches long with a stinger resembling a hypodermic needle and a tendency to buzz people like a World War II dive bomber might be a problem. But the good news is that cicada killers do far more good for humans than the fear they cause.
Last week I stumbled across a large colony of cicada killers near the Honey Locust pavilion in Ox Bow Park. From a distance, I could see several hundred wasps buzzing around in a sunny area with sandy soils. I walked into the middle of the fray with no fear, because these gentle giants rarely sting a human. All around me, the male cicada killers were showing off to the larger female wasps, trying to get enough attention to mate with them. Once they successfully mate, the male goes off to die while the female begins the next phase of her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.