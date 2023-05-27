SOUTH BEND — A farewell worship service and celebration for pastors Janice Yordy Sutter and Dave Sutter will take place Sunday, June 11, at Kern Road Mennonite Church, where they have served for 35 years. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 18211 Kern Road, South Bend.
This will be the final Sunday for the husband-and-wife pastoral team, who came to KRMC in August 1988 from Denver, Colorado, where Janice was associate pastor at First Mennonite Church of Denver and Dave a pastoral intern at Glennon Heights Mennonite Church.
