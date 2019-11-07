ELKHART — Movie classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is coming to The Lerner Theatre in December, giving the community a chance to participate in the fun of downtown Winter Fest after the parade and the lighting of the city Christmas tree.
“Grab your moose mug and have a nightcap of laughs,” a promotion for the event says.
Elkhart Public Library will sponsor the presentation of the movie on the big screen, but this will be no ordinary showing, according to organizers. Prizes and surprises will be included.
“Cheer for exterior illumination. Boo every time Mr. Shirley comes on screen. Sing along, laugh out loud, and just be thankful your holiday adventures aren’t quite like those of the Griswolds,” they said.
The special event takes place immediately after the Winter Fest parade and city tree lighting on Civic Plaza.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Tickets are $12.50 or $8 with a library card. Other sponsors are Gibson-Strength Against Risk and Babsco Supply.
More information is available at www.thelerner.com or the Lerner Box Office: 574-293-4469.
