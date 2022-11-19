MIDDLEBURY — An old-fashioned Christmas Sing-Along will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 708 Wayne St., Middlebury.
A mix of Christmas hymns and popular carols will be sung by all in attendance. The community is invited to this free event featuring pipe organ and keyboard. Guests are invited to bring friends, family and their singing voices.
