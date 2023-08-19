ELKHART — The Parent Coalition for Child Safety & Wellness is launching a statewide call to action to address bullying and child safety through advocacy, education, and empowerment.
A team of dedicated parents and volunteers, which recently partnered with The United Village Inc. of Elkhart, recently advocated to pass House Bill 1483; legislation that took effect July 1 requiring schools to document bullying and/or abusive behaviors for the victim/student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.