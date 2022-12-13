I heard the classic Christmas song by Nat King Cole officially titled “The Christmas Song,” more frequently known as “Merry Christmas to You,” on the radio today. It got me thinking. … Have I ever had a chestnut that was roasted on an open fire? I don’t honestly know.
American chestnuts were nearly wiped out in the last century when some imported Japanese chestnuts, planted in New York, spread an exotic fungus to our continent. Once a major forest species in the eastern United States, billions of the trees died. By 1950, the trees were nearly gone, except a few scrubby trees sprouting up from root systems, similar to what we see when ash trees have been infested by the emerald ash borer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.