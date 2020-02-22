MERRILLVILLE — The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association presented Centier Bank with a Mission Sponsor plaque for its contribution of a $1,500 donation that was made for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Erin Stojic, Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager presented the award Wednesday to Anthony Contrucci, vice president of Business Development at Centier Bank. Stojic said the sponsorship helped the organization provide free care for friends and neighbors living with Alzheimer’s, as well as support for caregivers.
