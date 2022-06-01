Centier Bank donates $3,000 to Lacasa of Goshen

GOSHEN — Centier Bank, Indiana’s largest private, family-owned bank, recently presented a $3,000 community donation to Lacasa of Goshen to help support the organization’s Financial Empowerment Center, as well as sponsor the annual luncheon and the Help-A-House program.
Lacasa is Elkhart County’s organization for individual, family and community empowerment. The organization works with individuals and community partners to create opportunity for personal empowerment, family stability and neighborhood vitality.
