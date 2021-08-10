GOSHEN — Centier Bank has announced it made a $1,500 donation to Goshen-based Ryan’s Place Children’s Grief Support Center.
The nonprofit provides grief support to children, teens and families, working with the bereaved to provide support and education as they travel their journey of grief to find peace, hope and a new normal as they face life without their deceased loved one.
