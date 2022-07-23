BRISTOL — Northern Indiana’s premier cast iron cooking event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bonneyville Mill County Park.

Visitors will be able buy, sell or trade cast iron cookware at the swap meet that takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Real kettle corn and Bonneyville cornbread will be available, also from 3 to 7 p.m. And a cast iron Dutch Oven Gathering will begin at 5:30 during which local cast iron enthusiasts will prepare a variety of dishes in cast iron.

