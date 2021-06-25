Cadets help honor War of 1812 veterans

The Captain John Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of War of 1812 met Saturday, June 19, at Jackson Cemetery in Benton, Indiana, to dedicate a plaque to the memory of 10 soldiers of the War of 1812 buried there. The Elkhart High School Air Force JROTC, pictured above, participated in the ceremony. The 10 veterans honored were: Walter Denny, John Ferguson, Alexander Irwin, John Jackson, Michael Price, Francis Thomas, Jesse Weddell, William Wilkinson, George Zinn and George Zollinger. Pictured, from left, are Cadet SrA Shaylin Evans, Cadet 1Lt Caroline Rutledge, Cadet TSgt Logan Mann and Cadet SrA Lily Badgerow.

 Photo provided

