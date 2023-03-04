'Cabinet of Curiosities' exhibit coming to Goshen College

GOSHEN — A new exhibit, “A Cabinet of Curiosities 3: Quilts, Clocks, Ceramics and Fraktur” will open in the Good Library Gallery, located in the Harold and Wilma Good Library, starting Sunday and running through Nov. 12.
The public reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12. At 2:30 p.m. during the public reception, Arlin Claassen, a horologist, will comment on the Kroeger “wag-on-the-wall” clock brought to North America by Mennonite immigrants from Ukraine in the 1870s.
