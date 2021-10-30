BRISTOL — Brock Butler has been named Elkhart Civic Theatre’s artistic director, executive director Dave Dufour has announced.
A lifelong resident of Elkhart, Brock first found a home at ECT in 1999 when, at age 11, he was cast as a Munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz.” In the 22 years since then, he has been an active ECT volunteer. In 2011 he began directing, adding shows such as “Dear Edwina,” “Dog Sees God,” “A Christmas Story the Musical,” “Disaster!,” “Mamma Mia,” “A Christmas Story” and “[title of show]” to his theatrical credits. He is currently directing “Bright Star,” which opens Nov. 12.
