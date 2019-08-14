Business Legacy award winners announced

ELKHART — Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day have an announced the winners of nine awards that will be presented at the 2019 Elkhart County Business Legacy Hall of Fame Gala.
The gala, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom, aims to preserve and recognize the history of Elkhart while celebrating current business leaders for their influence and leadership in the community.
Below are the categories and the individuals that will be recognized at the fourth annual gala.
The Havilah Beardsley Recognition for Young Entrepreneur (under 35): Erin Schrader, Living In Yellow
The Guy David Gundlach Recognition for Community Impact: Bob Schrock, DJ Construction
The Thomas Atkins Recognition for Minority Business Leader: Liliana Quintero, Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition
The Helen Murray Free Recognition for Woman Business Leader: Joanna King, King Corporation
The Dr. Franklin Miles Recognition for Leadership in Healthcare: Dr. Walter Halloran, MD, FACS
The CG Conn Recognition for Manufacturing Excellence: Ola Yoder, Kountry Wood Products
The Herman B. Borneman Recognition for Distribution, Retail & Logistics: Dean and Geraldine Warstler, Varns & Hoover Hardware
The Clarence C. Moore Recognition for Technology: Wes Herschberger, MapleTronics
The J. Lawrence Burkholder Recognition for Leadership in Education: Mark and Kathy Mow
The Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff and Phid Wells
Business leaders and community members are invited to purchase a table or individual tickets to this black-tie event, which serves as the main fundraiser for Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County, supporting financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real-life career skills training for over 7,000 students.
For more information about the event, go to www.jalemonade.org or contact the Junior Achievement office at josie.gropp@ja.org or 574-293-4530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.