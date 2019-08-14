Business Legacy award winners announced

WNDU StormTeam 16 weather presenter Gary Sieber speaks at the 2017 Business Legacy Hall of Fame Gala. The 2019 gala is Aug. 24 at the Lerner Theatre. 

 Photo provided 

ELKHART — Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day have an announced the winners of nine awards that will be presented at the 2019 Elkhart County Business Legacy Hall of Fame Gala.

The gala, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom, aims to preserve and recognize the history of Elkhart while celebrating current business leaders for their influence and leadership in the community. 

Below are the categories and the individuals that will be recognized at the fourth annual gala.

The Havilah Beardsley Recognition for Young Entrepreneur (under 35): Erin Schrader, Living In Yellow

The Guy David Gundlach Recognition for Community Impact: Bob Schrock, DJ Construction

The Thomas Atkins Recognition for Minority Business Leader: Liliana Quintero, Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition

The Helen Murray Free Recognition for Woman Business Leader: Joanna King, King Corporation

The Dr. Franklin Miles Recognition for Leadership in Healthcare: Dr. Walter Halloran, MD, FACS

The CG Conn Recognition for Manufacturing Excellence: Ola Yoder, Kountry Wood Products

The Herman B. Borneman Recognition for Distribution, Retail & Logistics: Dean and Geraldine Warstler, Varns & Hoover Hardware

The Clarence C. Moore Recognition for Technology: Wes Herschberger, MapleTronics

The J. Lawrence Burkholder Recognition for Leadership in Education: Mark and Kathy Mow

The Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff and Phid Wells

Business leaders and community members are invited to purchase a table or individual tickets to this black-tie event, which serves as the main fundraiser for Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County, supporting financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real-life career skills training for over 7,000 students.

For more information about the event, go to www.jalemonade.org or contact the Junior Achievement office at josie.gropp@ja.org or 574-293-4530.

