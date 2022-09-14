I once heard you can harvest a field infested with burcucumber by pulling the combine into the field, parking at the edge of the infestation, turning on the reel, and letting the weeds pull the crop in!

All kidding aside, burcucumber is one of the most troublesome weeds in agronomic crops. Its aggressive climbing growth habit, with tendrils attaching to anything nearby, can render acres of crop unharvestable.

Jeff Burbrink is an educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. He can be reached at 574-533-0554 or jburbrink@purdue.edu.

