This is an aerial photo of a corn field near Middlebury with a substantial burcucumber infestation. The light green color is the burcucumber. At least 50 percent of the field is infested with the weed, which will make harvest extremely difficult this fall. If you look carefully, the weed can be seen in other parts of the field, but not matted down like the center portion of the field.
Photos provided / Jeff Burbrink
This is a closeup of the burcucumber plant, showing the leaves and tendrils. This plant was growing in a roadside ditch.
Photo provided/Jeff Burbrink
This photo shows how the burcucumber is beginning to climb from the ditch and enter the cornfield.
I once heard you can harvest a field infested with burcucumber by pulling the combine into the field, parking at the edge of the infestation, turning on the reel, and letting the weeds pull the crop in!
All kidding aside, burcucumber is one of the most troublesome weeds in agronomic crops. Its aggressive climbing growth habit, with tendrils attaching to anything nearby, can render acres of crop unharvestable.
