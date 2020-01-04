MEETINGS
Alcoholics Anonymous: meets morning, noon and evening daily in Bristol, Elkhart, Goshen, Osceola and Union, Mich. The Central Service Elkhart area office is at 949 Middlebury St. Information: 574-295-8188.
After Images art counseling program: provides an opportunity for individuals to explore grief issues through the use of art and drawing. By appointment only at 22579 Old U.S. 20 E. Information and registration: Greg Suderman at 574-264-3321 or 800-413-9083.
The Elkhart Community Chorus: meets twice monthly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on scheduled Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to noon on scheduled Saturdays at Grace Bible Church, 54230 C.R. 5, Elkhart. For registration and scheduled dates, visit the chorus’ website at ElcoChorus.org. Information: Craig Nelson at 574-875-8823 or cnelson@ElcoChorus.org.
WHO (Walkers Helping Others): meets from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for a 3-mile guided walk in the Teen Club Building at Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol. Donations accepted. Information: Mary Schultze at 269-641-2683 or mms2770@yahoo.com.
New Horizons Band of Elkhart: meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at McNaughton Park Pavilion, 700 Arcade Ave., Elkhart. New members welcome. Information: 574-293-5120 or email kwesdorp@frontier.com.
Al-Anon: Meetings every day of the week. Al-Anon’s purpose is to help families and friends of alcoholics. Information: www.elkhartareaal-anon.org or 855-571-5565
MONDAY
Elkhart Rotary Club: noon Mondays at the Matterhorn, 2041 Cassopolis St. Information: Tom Shoff at 574-293-5530 or tom@shoff.com.
Elkhart Youth Community Choir: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 1305 Benham Ave. Any child 8 and older is welcome.
Emotions Anonymous: at 6:15 p.m. Mondays at Elkhart General Hospital, Classroom 1. Information: 574-347-1594.
Ryan’s Place: a center for grieving children, teens and families, meets at 6:30 p.m. every other Monday at 118 S. Main St., Goshen. Information: 574-535-1000.
TOPS, a weight-loss support group: 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 59218 C.R. 3, Elkhart. Information: 574-674-1559.
Tyrian Lodge 718: 301 S. Fifth St., Goshen. Fellowship meeting every Monday. Dinner at 6 p.m., EA Degree meeting at 7 p.m. Information: James Robinson at 574-533-3420 jimrob@gmail.com.
Zumba classes: at 5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the COA Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, Mich. Information: 269-445-8110.
Elkhart Evening Optimist Club: meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at Hunter’s, 2703 S. Main St., Elkhart. Information: Cheryl at 574-534-3877.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners: regular meeting, 9 a.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Goshen. Information: www.elkhartcountyindiana.com.
Elkhart High School class of 1938: 8 a.m. breakfast meeting the first Monday of each month at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 107 North Pointe Blvd.
Elkhart High School class of 1935: 9 a.m. breakfast meeting the first Monday of each month at Golden Egg Pancake House, 3421 Plaza Court.
George Washington Lodge 325 F & AM: stated meeting, 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the lodge on Vistula Street, Bristol.
Michiana Blue Star Mothers: support for mothers who have or have had a child in the U.S. Armed Forces, meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Elkhart Area Career Center, 2424 California Road, Elkhart. Information: Dawn Yoder at Michianabluestarmothers@yahoo.com.
Concord high School Class of 1964: 9:30 a.m. breakfast the first Monday of each month at Mayberry Café, 736 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart.
TUESDAY
Celebrate Recovery: 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Crossroads Community Church, C.R. 17 and C.R. 18. It is a 12-step program using God’s healing power to recover from hurts, habits and hang-ups. Questions: Dave at 260-463-6914.
Elkhart Breakfast Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins on Interstate Drive, Elkhart. Information: Dick at 574-262-2283.
Elkhart Knitting Group: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Elkhart Public Library. Knitters of all experience welcome. Information: 574-295-7839.
Elkhart Noon Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays at Matterhorn Banquet & Conference Center, 2041 Cassopolis St. Information: Pat McCauley at 574-536-7660.
FOE 395 Aerie: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 225 W. Marion St., Elkhart. Information: 574-294-6007.
The Harvest Basket Food Program: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Brethren Church of Elkhart, 24197 C.R. 16 E. For those 60 and older, disabled or victims of a catastrophic illness. Information: Marcia at 574-524-0931.
Maple City Toastmasters: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St., Goshen. Information: Sondra Resen at 574-215-8734 or sondraresen@gmail.com.toastmastersclubs.org.
Nappanee Noon Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays at Heritage House, 1700 Waterfall Drive, Nappanee. Information: Jeff Kitson, 574-773-7812.
Renew Teen Center: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Servant’s Heart Community Church, 400 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart. Free activities for teens. Information: www.3umc.org.
Smart Step Families: a group for remarried couples and people in relationships consisting of blended families, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at The Open Door Center, S.R. 120 and S.R. 15 in Bristol. Information: Donita at 574-848-0891.
TOPS: a weight-loss support group, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 1200 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. Information: 574-674-8714.
TOPS: a weight-loss support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays at 4206 E. Bristol St., Elkhart. Information: 574-333-2959.
Acrylic Art Class: offered each Tuesday at Boardwalk Community Center, 2105 Osolo Road, Elkhart, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Beginners welcome. Cost is $5 per session. All materials provided. Information: 574-264-4732.
The Cass County Democratic Party: 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the party headquarters, 804 E. State St., Cassopolis, Mich. Information: www.casscountydems.com.
Elkhart High School class of 1941: 8:30 a.m. for breakfast the first Tuesday of every month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 North Pointe Blvd. Information: Paul Thomas at 574-293-6005.
Middlebury 4-H Club: 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Middlebury Elementary School, 432 S. Main St. Information: Clara Fry at 574-825-9747.
The NAACP of Elkhart County: 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. King Drive. Executive meeting first, followed by a branch meeting. Information or reservations: 574-264-5675 or 574-370-7777.
Starlight Chapter 181: Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Elkhart Masonic Lodge, 931 Industrial Parkway.
Miles/Bayer maintenance, engineering and utilities departments retirees: 11 a.m. luncheon the first Tuesday of each month at Perkins Restaurant,,107 Northpointe Blvd. , Elkhart. Information: 574-264-9410.
WEDNESDAY
A cancer support group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Goshen. For cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. Information: 574-875-6537.
Senior Life Enrichment program: meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Free. Information: Council on Aging at 574-295-1820.
Elkhart High School class of 1943: 9 a.m. breakfast the second Wednesday of each month at Golden Egg Pancake House, 305 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart. Information: 574-293-4177 or 574-264-7789.
Kane Masonic Lodge 183: board of trustees meeting at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 931 Industrial Parkway.
THURSDAY
Domestic violence support group for women who have been victims of abuse: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Information and location of the meeting: Beth Floyd at Victim Assistance Services, 574-523-2237.
The Elkhart Luncheon Optimist Club: noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christiana Creek Country Club, 116 W. Bristol St. Information: 574-264-1129.
Elkhart Morning Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays at McCarthy’s on the Riverwalk, 333 NIBCO Parkway. Information: David Beaverson at 574-226-6415.
Healing Pathways domestic violence support group for women: 10 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at the YWCA North Central Indiana Elkhart office, 23426 U.S. 33. Information: 574-830-5073 or www.ywcancin.org.
Noon Optimist Club: noon Thursdays at Christiana Creek Country Club, 116 W. Bristol St.
Youth Action Committee Junior Optimists Club: 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Elkhart train station, 131 Tyler Ave. Youth ages 14 to 18. Information: Brian or Aaron at 574-295-8727.
Senior Life Enrichment program: meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Free. Information: Council on Aging at 574-295-1820.
EGH H.O.P.E. (Helping Other Parents Endure): 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Elkhart General West Wing Prefunction Room. A support group for parents who have lost a baby.
Elkhart High School class of 1934: 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Bristol Street Cafe, 500 W. Bristol St. Information: 574-254-4590.
Elkhart High School class of 1948: 9 a.m. breakfast meeting the second Thursday of each month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 North Pointe Blvd., Elkhart. Information: Beverly Reber at 574-206-0404.
Heritage Spinning and Weaving Guild: 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Middlebury Scout Cabin.
Osceola Neighborhood Watch: 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Osceola Masonic Lodge, 108 N. Beech Road.
FRIDAY
MIL Mariposas Monarca: a support group of immigrant Spanish-speaking women, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Elkhart. Information: Lourdes Muro at 574-361-9632, Luna Campos at 574-903-5877 or facebook.com/MilMariposasMonarca.
The Elkhart General diabetes support group: meets at 10 a.m. the second Friday of each month. Topics and speakers vary monthly. No registration is necessary. Information: 574-523-3297.
Elkhart High School class of 1959: 9 a.m. breakfast the second Friday of each month at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 107 North Pointe Blvd.
Goshen High School class of 1949: 9 a.m. monthly breakfast the second Friday of each month at Old Mill Inn, Waterford.
Elkhart High School class of 1953: meets for breakfast at 9 a.m. the second Friday of each month at Mayberry Café, 736 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart.
SATURDAY
Yoga classes: are from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave. Use the east door. Mats provided. A $4 to $10 donation is requested.
King David Lodge 53 F & AM: noon the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at 225 W. Marion St. Information: Walter Sharp at 574-226-0372.
Whiskerville Truckers: 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at Nappanee American Legion Post 154. Information: 574-773-3286.
SUNDAY
Pierre Moran Neighborhood Association: meets at 5 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Pierre Moran Park Pavilion, 201 W. Wolf. Information: 574-215-9527.
Bulletin Board appears each Sunday in The Elkhart Truth. Deadline for submissions to Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Monday. For questions, contact Lejene Breckenridge-Peete at 574-296-5887.
