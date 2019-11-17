MEETINGS
Alcoholics Anonymous: meets morning, noon and evening daily in Bristol, Elkhart, Goshen, Osceola and Union, Mich. The Central Service Elkhart area office is at 949 Middlebury St. Information: 574-295-8188.
After Images art counseling program: provides an opportunity for individuals to explore grief issues through the use of art and drawing. By appointment only at 22579 Old U.S. 20 E. Information and registration: Greg Suderman at 574-264-3321 or 800-413-9083.
The Elkhart Community Chorus: meets twice monthly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on scheduled Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to noon on scheduled Saturdays at Grace Bible Church, 54230 C.R. 5, Elkhart. For registration and scheduled dates, visit the chorus’ website at ElcoChorus.org. Information: Craig Nelson at 574-875-8823 or cnelson@ElcoChorus.org.
WHO (Walkers Helping Others): meets from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for a 3-mile guided walk in the Teen Club Building at Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol. Donations accepted. Information: Mary Schultze at 269-641-2683 or mms2770@yahoo.com.
New Horizons Band of Elkhart: meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at McNaughton Park Pavilion, 700 Arcade Ave., Elkhart. New members welcome. Information: 574-293-5120 or email kwesdorp@frontier.com.
Al-Anon: Meetings every day of the week. Al-Anon’s purpose is to help families and friends of alcoholics. Information: www.elkhartareaal-anon.org or 855-571-5565
MONDAY
Elkhart Rotary Club: noon Mondays at the Matterhorn, 2041 Cassopolis St. Information: Tom Shoff at 574-293-5530 or tom@shoff.com.
Elkhart Youth Community Choir: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 1305 Benham Ave. Any child 8 and older is welcome.
Emotions Anonymous: at 6:15 p.m. Mondays at Elkhart General Hospital, Classroom 1. Information: 574-347-1594.
Ryan’s Place; a center for grieving children, teens and families, meets at 6:30 p.m. every other Monday at 118 S. Main St., Goshen. Information: 574-535-1000.
TOPS: a weight-loss support group, 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 59218 C.R. 3, Elkhart. Information: 574-674-1559.
Tyrian Lodge 718: 301 S. Fifth St., Goshen. Fellowship meeting every Monday. Dinner at 6 p.m., EA Degree meeting at 7 p.m. Information: James Robinson at 574-533-3420 jimrob@gmail.com.
Zumba classes; at 5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the COA Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, Mich. Information: 269-445-8110.
Elkhart Evening Optimist Club: meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at Hunter’s, 2703 S. Main St., Elkhart. Information: Cheryl at 574-534-3877.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners: regular meeting, 9 a.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Goshen. Information: www.elkhartcountyindiana.com.
The Michiana Astronomical Society: 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the Lions room of the Mishawaka Public Library, 209 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka.
Monthly Resilience Group: 6 to 8 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 22579 Old U.S. 20 for individuals who have completed a Living With Loss group. Information and registration: Greg Suderman at 574-264-3321 or 800-413-9083.
Ribbon of Hope Caregiver’s Cancer Support Group: 5:30 to 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at Elkhart General Hospital. Information: Ribbon of Hope at 574-389-7379.
Siblings for Life: 7 to 8:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at the Elkhart YMCA, 200 E. Jackson Blvd. Support group for adult siblings of developmentally challenged individuals. Information: Aaron or Kristy at 574-522-0494.
TUESDAY
Celebrate Recovery: 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Crossroads Community Church, C.R. 17 and C.R. 18. It is a 12-step program using God’s healing power to recover from hurts, habits and hang-ups. Questions: Dave at 260-463-6914.
Elkhart Breakfast Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins on Interstate Drive, Elkhart. Information: Dick at 574-262-2283.
Elkhart Knitting Group: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Elkhart Public Library. Knitters of all experience welcome. Information: 574-295-7839.
Elkhart Noon Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays at Matterhorn Banquet & Conference Center, 2041 Cassopolis St. Information: Pat McCauley at 574-536-7660.
FOE 395 Aerie: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 225 W. Marion St., Elkhart. Information: 574-294-6007.
The Harvest Basket Food Program: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Brethren Church of Elkhart, 24197 C.R. 16 E. For those 60 and older, disabled or victims of a catastrophic illness. Information: Marcia at 574-524-0931.
Maple City Toastmasters: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St., Goshen. Information: Sondra Resen at 574-215-8734 or sondraresen@gmail.com.toastmastersclubs.org.
Nappanee Noon Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays at Heritage House, 1700 Waterfall Drive, Nappanee. Information: Jeff Kitson, 574-773-7812.
Renew Teen Center: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Servant’s Heart Community Church, 400 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart. Free activities for teens. Information: www.3umc.org.
Smart Step Families: a group for remarried couples and people in relationships consisting of blended families, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at The Open Door Center, S.R. 120 and S.R. 15 in Bristol. Information: Donita at 574-848-0891.
TOPS: a weight-loss support group, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 1200 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. Information: 574-674-8714.
TOPS: a weight-loss support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays at 4206 E. Bristol St., Elkhart. Information: 574-333-2959.
Acrylic Art Class: offered each Tuesday at Boardwalk Community Center, 2105 Osolo Road, Elkhart, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Beginners welcome. Cost is $5 per session. All materials provided. Information: 574-264-4732.
The NAACP of Elkhart County: 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. King Drive. Executive meeting first, followed by a branch meeting. Information or reservations: 574-264-5675 or 574-370-7777.
Elkhart Central High School class of 1981: 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Harrison Landing, 600 S. Main St. An informal gathering of “Burgers, Beers and Blazers.”
Elkhart High School class of 1939: 9 a.m. breakfast the third Tuesday of each month at Mayberry Cafe, 736 Middleton Run Road. All class members and guests are welcome.
Michiana Writers Workshop: 7 to 9 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the St. Joseph County Public Library River Park Branch, 2022 W. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Information: Ed Kolaczyk at 574-287-3977.
Second Chance Small Dog Rescue: 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Hunter’s Place, 2703 S. Main St. Board of directors meeting. Information: 574-262-9294.
An Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana support group for caregivers: 10 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Riverview Adult Daycare, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd. Information: www.alz-nic.org or call 888-303-0180.
WEDNESDAY
A cancer support group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Goshen. For cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. Information: 574-875-6537.
Elkhart Lions Club: noon first and third Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant, 107 Northpointe Blvd., Elkhart. Information: www.elkhartlions.org.
Senior Life Enrichment program: meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Free. Information: Council on Aging at 574-295-1820.
An aphasia support group: meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each at Waterford Crossing, 1212 Waterford Circle, Goshen. Information: Vera Rudolph at aamnfv@comcast.net or 574-533-4562.
Elkhart High School class of 1937: 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Mayberry Cafe, 736 Middleton Run Road.
Elkhart High School class of 1958: 11 a.m. brunch third Wednesday of each month at Cappy’s Northside Tavern and Restaurant, 1000 N. Michigan St., Elkhart.
UAW Retirees: 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Perkins Restaurant, 107 North Pointe Blvd., Elkhart.
THURSDAY
Domestic violence support group for women who have been victims of abuse: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Information and location of the meeting: Beth Floyd at Victim Assistance Services, 574-523-2237.
The Elkhart Luncheon Optimist Club: noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christiana Creek Country Club, 116 W. Bristol St. Information: 574-264-1129.
Elkhart Morning Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays at McCarthy’s on the Riverwalk, 333 NIBCO Parkway. Information: David Beaverson at 574-226-6415.
Healing Pathways domestic violence support group for women: 10 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at the YWCA North Central Indiana Elkhart office, 23426 U.S. 33. Information: 574-830-5073 or www.ywcancin.org.
Noon Optimist Club: noon Thursdays at Christiana Creek Country Club, 116 W. Bristol St.
Youth Action Committee Junior Optimists Club: 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Elkhart train station, 131 Tyler Ave. Youth ages 14 to 18. Information: Brian or Aaron at 574-295-8727.
Senior Life Enrichment program: meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Free. Information: Council on Aging at 574-295-1820.
Dunlap Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. Information: 574-875-8468.
The Elkhart County Shrine Club: the third Thursday of each month at Kane Lodge, 931 Industrial Parkway. Information: Dale McDowell at 574-522-2487..
Elkhart High School class of 1946: 9 a.m. breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month at Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery, 107 North Pointe Blvd.
FRIDAY
MIL Mariposas Monarca: a support group of immigrant Spanish-speaking women, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the YWCA, 23426 U.S. 33, Elkhart. Information: Lourdes Muro at 574-361-9632, Luna Campos at 574-903-5877 or facebook.com/MilMariposasMonarca.
SATURDAY
Yoga classes: are from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave. Use the east door. Mats provided. A $4 to $10 donation is requested.
SUNDAY
Huntington Disease Support Group: meets at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Central Christian Church, 418 W. Franklin St., Elkhart.
Bulletin Board appears each Saturday in The Elkhart Truth. Deadline for submissions to Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Monday. For questions, contact Lejene Breckenridge-Peete at 574-296-5887.
