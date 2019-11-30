Bruce and Sue Floor

UNION, Mich. — Bruce and Sue (Holdread) Floor of Union are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Nov. 29, 1969.
Sue is retired from CTS Corp. and Bruce is retired from the U.S. Marines.
Their children are Nycole (Kyle) O’Brien with granddaughter Sydney of Edwardsburg, Kimberlee (Jeffery) Wilheim with grandsons Cameron and Brandon of Elkhart, Courtney (Brendan) Mahaffa of Bristol and Kelsi (Jeffery) Steiner with grandchildren Jaxson, Gracie and Hudson of Constantine.
The couple will celebrate with family.
