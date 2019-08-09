Cooking cardiologist comes to Goshen
GOSHEN — Goshen Heart & Vascular Center invites members of the press to attend a live plant-based cooking demonstration by Dr. Richard E. Collins, known as the cooking cardiologist.
Collins will explain how the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program can improve heart health. The evening will also include taste testing and an information session.
This is a free event, open to the public.
Collins is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.13, at College Mennonite Church, 1900 S. Main St., Goshen.
Middlebury hosts movie in the park
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Parks Department will host its next Movies in the Park at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, featuring “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”
The event is sponsored by the Middlebury Then and Now Committee and the Middlebury Parks Department, with assistance from the Bontrager Family Foundation.
There is no admission fee, but non-perishable donations will be accepted for the Middlebury Food Pantry.
Corn and Sausage Roast at VFW
ELKHART — A Corn and Sausage Roast is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 88, 1519 W. Bristol St., Elkhart.
Cost is $9 at the door, all you can eat.
Two bands are featured: Unsupervized from 4 to 7 p.m. and Kill Switch from 8 to 11 p.m.
The public has been invited. A no-smoking hall is available for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.