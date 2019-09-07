Author, comedian featured at Maple City Chapel
GOSHEN — The third annual Legacy Family Ministry Conference will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Maple City Chapel in Goshen.
This year’s conference features comedian, speaker and author Ted Cunningham, who brings important insights on marriage and family life in hilarious ways, according to a news release. Participants are invited to laugh, cry and be encouraged as they invest in taking their marriage to new levels.
It is difficult to keep marriage fun and exciting in the midst of the daily grind, Cunningham says. The average child laughs 400 times a day compared to the average adult who laughs only 15 times a day. If we let it, the grind can rob us of our joy.
“The formula for a fun, loving marriage is not all that complicated,” he said. “But it does require a mind shift.”
Plan to attend the 2019 Legacy Family Ministry Conference. You won’t want to miss this event.
Tickets are $35 per person through Sept. 30, and $40 per person from Oct. 1 to Oct. 20. Lunch is included.
Registration is required at https://www.maplecitychapel.org/events/
Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, is an evangelical, interdenominational church that welcomes people from a variety of beliefs and backgrounds.
