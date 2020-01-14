Instant Admit Day for high school seniors
GOSHEN — Goshen College will hold an Instant Admit Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Goshen College Welcome Center, providing an immediate admission decision.
Students will need to bring along their transcript and SAT or ACT test scores to receive an admission decision on the spot.
Students who participate in the event on campus will receive a Goshen College T-shirt. Admissions and financial aid counselors will be available on-site to answer questions. Students who submit their completed FAFSA can expect to receive their final financial package from GC within two weeks. Goshen College’s financial aid packages average almost $26,000 per student.
The Art Club at California Road Missionary Church is a free, non-profit club founded to connect people with like interests. The club is open to anyone over 11 years of age, and there is no cost to attend.
Art Club open house scheduled at church
ELKHART — On Saturday, the California Road Missionary Church Art Club is hosting an open house to allow local artists the opportunity to display and sell their artwork. The open house is free and will include coffee, snacks, a kid’s craft, and an opportunity to meet others in our community and support local artists.
The open house is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at California Road Missionary Church, 29765 C.R. 12, Elkhart. More information about joining the club or the open house is available at californiaroad.org/art-club.
