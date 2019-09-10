Fundamentalist pastor in Scandinavia
SOUTH BEND — The Humanist Forum, a chapter of the American Humanist Association, will compare and contrast the religions of Scandinavia with Christianity in the United States.
Organizers plan to watch a video about a Finnish TV station that invited a conservative pastor from Douglasville, Georgia, to visit the secular Nordic countries.
Discussion will focus on the role of religion in the Nordic society, how the Nordic people relate to God, faith and spirituality, and how Scandinavia differs from the U.S. Participants will share a mini Scandinavian cold smorgasbord while they watch the video followed by a discussion.
This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the River Park Branch Public Library, 2022 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.
More information is available at www.meetup.com/Humanist-Forum.
Sister city update
GOSHEN — The Goshen Historical Society will present a program honoring the 40th anniversary of Goshen’s sister city relationship with Bexbach, Germany at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Jennings Auditorium of the Greencroft Community Center.
The program will be led by Margie Cowels and Kris Reiff, who are members of the Sister City Committee of Goshen. Included will be a power point of exchange activities with Bexbach, slides of Bexbach and a panel presentation with Allan Kauffman, Carol Miller and David Simmons relating their experiences during the program’s history.
This program is a part of the Sister City Committee’s effort to reinvigorate Goshen’s relationship with Bexbach. A display honoring Bexbach relationship with Goshen is in the north window of the Goshen Historical Society Museum.
Free outdoor movie
MIDDLEBURY — The final free outdoor movie of the season will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday on the campus of the Essenhaus in Middlebury.
Sponsored by Middlebury Then and Now and the First State Bank, “Sing” tells the story of a koala named Buster who recruits his best friend to help him drum up business for his theater by hosting a singing competition. Bring a chair or a blanket and join the fun. Fireworks can be viewed after the movie.
Thanks to the First State Bank’s sponsorship, there is no admission fee, but nonperishable donations will be accepted for the Middlebury Food Pantry. Information about this and other events is at www.middleburythenandnow.org.
