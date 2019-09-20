Mayor to host annual bike ride
ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese has invited the community to join in Elkhart’s fourth annual Family Fun Ride on Saturday.
The 7.5-mile bicycle ride will start at 11 a.m. at the downtown Civic Plaza. The mayor will lead the route along the St. Joseph River through several Elkhart parks, including Island, High Dive and Walker parks. Participants will take a brief refreshment break at Walker Park, where free bottled water and fresh fruit will be provided. The ride will end back at the Civic Plaza.
The ride is free and open to the public and registration is not required. The event is supported by Elkhart Bicycle Shop.
For more information is available from the Mayor’s Office at 574-294-5471, Ext. 1041.
Bake Day at Bonneyville Mill
BRISTOL — Visitors will have the opportunity to sample baked goods made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s stone-ground soft white wheat flour at a Bake Day event beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour, produced daily. This summer, the mill is highlighting some of its unique products with monthly Bake Days.
This Bake Day will feature products made using soft white wheat flour. Favored by bakers for it’s versatility, this popular flour is used often in recipes for cookies, biscuits, pancakes, waffles, and cakes. During the Bake Day, visitors will learn the process of changing soft white wheat berries into flour. Along with freshly baked treats to sample, the event will feature tips and recipes for bakers to try at home.
Cost is free and and open to all ages. Sampling will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until all samples are gone. Bonneyville Mill County Park is 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131.
Magician to share a few tricks
ELKHART — Children can learn magic tricks following a show at a special program at Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Magician Kevin Wilson will bring his Abracadabra Magic Show and then show children how some of the tricks work during a workshop following the show.
Children are invited to attend the 30-minute show, which will be followed by a 30-minute workshop for attending children. Both the show and workshop are free to attend. Families are welcome to attend the show.
Wilson is a South Bend-based magician with more than 30 years of experience performing.
Life-size board games
DUNLAP — Elkhart County Parks and Secret Door Games will offer Board Games in the Park from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cottonwood Shelter in Ox Bow County Park.
“We had such a great turnout for this event last year we wanted to do it again – even bigger,” said Michelle Nash, lead coordinator of Board Games in the Park and the Curator of Collections at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
Life-sized Jenga, Elkhart County Parks Forbidden Island and Hungry Hungry Hippos will be joined this year by a new game organizers are calling Invasive Species Panic modeled on the collaborative game Castle Panic. The “board” for this game is about 30 feet across.
In addition to the giant games, the program features all kinds of tabletop games, and gamers are also welcome to bring their own. Some games will be available for purchase onsite and there will be staff and volunteers to help facilitate for first-time players.
The program is free and open to all ages and experience levels. Admission to Ox Bow County Park is free for attendees.
