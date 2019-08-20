Council on Aging clients celebrated
Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc. will host its annual Client Picnic, celebrated on National Senior Citizen Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McNaughton Park, 701 Arcade Ave., Elkhart,.
Awards and presentations will include:
David Toney, CEO, Senior Advocate Award Presentation
Kathleen Cripe, Senior Queen of Elkhart County Fair
Ruth Roberts, Life Enrichment Coordinator, Recognition of Vendors
Mayor Tim Neese, Proclamation for National Senior Citizens Day to remember that is the day to let them know how much you care about them.
Lunch and entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m.
Hospital volunteers needed
Goshen Health needs volunteers. While most volunteers are given assignments at Goshen Hospital’s lobby to greet patients and help them find their way to their destination (called Red Coats), there are positions available throughout Goshen Health.
Ideal candidates are comfortable talking to people, in good health and able to volunteer for four hours a week, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a high number of newly retired people choose to volunteer with us. Many of them stay on with us for years, making a significant contribution to the work of the organization,” said Karla Beasley, director of Volunteer Services.
“To continue to provide the same depth of services, we need a steady stream of new volunteer applicants.”
To find out more about volunteering at Goshen Health, go to GoshenHealth.com or contact KBeasley@GoshenHealth.com or 574-364-2633.
Ag Society awards banquet set
The Elkhart County Ag Society will hold its annual Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the ECCC Building on the Elkhart County Fairgrounds. Tickets are being sold for $15 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office or from any Ag Society Board member.
The speaker will be Allie Rieth, farm relations manager for the American Dairy Association of Indiana.
Award winners are Irvin & Velma Martin of Nappanee, Farm Family award; Dwight Moudy of Elkhart County Farm Bureau, Uncle Elmer Award; Eldridge Farm of Goshen, Centennial Farm Award; Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen, Centennial Church Award; Pine Manor/Miller Poultry of Goshen, Excellence in Agri Business Award.
