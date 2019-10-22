Hayrides, campfires, treats at Ox Bow
DUNLAP — Halloween campfires and hayrides return to Ox Bow County Park for three nights, Thursday through Saturday, courtesy of Elkhart County Parks.
The spooky celebration will feature three evenings of sweet snacks such as caramel apples, roasted marshmallows and hot cocoa around the campfire and hayride tours through the park. Park-goers can take their pick between a scenic kid-friendly hayride or a haunted hayride.
The traditional family-friendly hayrides will be held on Thursday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., while Friday will feature the scary hayrides from 7 to 10 p.m. Each ride runs about 20 minutes.
Due to limited space, advanced tickets for the hayrides are required. Tickets are $5 per person and are on sale at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Register for ‘Switching Roles’ series
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County will be hold a free webinar series for caregivers, community members and those who work with older adults.
Financial exploitation of seniors will be shared Thursday by Itzayana Prieto, Adult Protective Services. Another session, on Oct. 31, will be presented on living well by Health & Human Science Extension Educators. Webinar organizers will discuss how to help seniors navigate life transitions, develop a more positive outlook and find their purpose.
The sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Participants should register by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.
Trivia night benefits Cancer Resources
ELKHART — The Elkhart Board of Realtors will have a Trivia Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Matterhorn Conference Center to raise funds for Cancer Resources of Elkhart County.
Costumes are encouraged at this Halloween-themed event. The evening includes an auction, 10 rounds of trivia and other Halloween games, a cash bar and complimentary hors d’ oeuvres.
The cost is $45 per seat or $350 for a table of eight. Sponsors include First Federal Savings Bank, Hallmark Home Mortgage, Teachers Credit Union and Ruoff Home Mortgage. More information is available at members@ecbor.com.
