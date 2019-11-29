New Horizons plans free concert
ELKHART — The New Horizons Band of Elkhart will present a Christmas Concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Trinity Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart. Admission is free.
The New Horizons Band is a concert band made up of about 55 senior citizens who played an instrument in their high school band, and again enjoy playing their instrument in the New Horizons Band.
The band welcomes new members. Rehearsals are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the McNaughton Park Pavilion, 701 Arcade Ave. Rehearsals will resume on Jan. 7.
Monthly contra dance scheduled
GOSHEN — Music and dance lovers of all ages have been invited to Goshen Community Contra Dancing’s monthly contra dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 with music performed by Root Cellar String Band from Boling Green, Ohio.
The dance will be called by Karin Neils. No partner is necessary, and instruction is given by the caller for all dances throughout the evening.
Admission is $8 for the general public, $5 for students, and free for children 11 and under. The dance is held in a large wood-floor gym at First United Methodist Church, 214 S. 5th St. in Goshen. Wear light clothing and shoes for active movement. A beginner’s workshop begins at 7 p.m. and the dancing picks up at 7:30 p.m.
Learning dances is an essential part of the evening. Callers instruct the group slowly through each sequence of steps at the beginning of each new dance. And the experienced dancers are eager to pair up with beginners to help keep them on the correct path.
More information is available at GoDancing.org.
Operation Santa looking for helpers
INDIANAPOLIS — Each year thousands of letters are sent to Santa. Most ask for toys and games. Some ask for clothes and shoes and other basic necessities. A few ask for help for themselves and their loved ones.
Operation Santa was established by the U.S. Postal Service 107 years ago to help families and children in need at the holidays. The mission is to provide a channel where people can help children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise might not. This year brings some exciting changes and a new website: USPSOperationSanta.com.
Individuals and organizations can adopt letters to Santa online at the website. Even though the letters are adopted online, the adopter must go to a post office that offers “Label Broker” as an on-site service to send the gift. Adopters can find qualifying Label Broker post offices by visiting usps.com/locator.
The Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa Claus more than 100 years ago; however, it was in 1912 when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters – this became known as Operation Santa.
