Waterford Crossing to ‘Deck The Halls’
GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living is hosting a fundraising event, “Deck the Halls,” to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.
Community members and businesses in the local community have decorated wreaths that will be auctioned at a silent auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The silent auction will be held in the Assisted Living building on the campus, 1332 Waterford Circle.
Decorated wreaths will be accepted for donation for the event until Wednesday, Nov. 20.
In addition to the silent auction, patrons can enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres and refreshments and music from a harpist. More information on how to donate a wreath or attend the event is available from Lisa Zollinger at 574-536-0313.
Yappy hour: Dog-friendly hike at Ox Bow
DUNLAP — Dog-lovers have been invited to a naturalist-led “Tails to Trails” hike beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Ox Bow County Park.
The hike route will have signs placed along the path, so participants can choose to walk at their own pace with their dogs, or join the group for a guided tour in the park. Water and doggy bags will be available for pets.
Dog-walkers should make sure their pets are current on all vaccinations and kept on a leash 6-feet or shorter while at the park. The group will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. The event is free with no registration required. Park admission will be waived for all “Tails to Trails” participants.
More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Goshen College Theater presents ‘Almost, Maine’
GOSHEN — The Goshen College Theater Department will present John Cariani’s play “Almost, Maine” starting Friday, Nov. 15, in Goshen College’s Umble Center. The romantic comedy, set in Almost, Maine, “offers food for thought in a variety of small town relationships,” said professor of theater and director Doug Liechty Caskey.
“I’m fascinated by playwright John Cariani’s play structure that depicts nine different scenes of the same 10- to 15-minute window of time on a cold northern Maine evening just prior to the appearance of the atmospheric phenomenon known as the northern lights. The audience gets to experience both the down-to-earth, ordinary conversations and happenings in various locations around town, all leading to a remarkably ‘extra’ordinary nod from the cosmos.”
The play is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 and Nov. 23, and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students, seniors and Goshen College employees. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566, boxoffice@goshen.edu or online at www.goshen.edu/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the Umble Center box office one hour before the show.
