Educational program: Bees and honey
GOSHEN — Organizers with Elkhart County Extension Homemakers say there is still time to register for a free educational program: What’s the Buzz about Bees and Honey?
Commonly used as a sweetener in foods, honey is growing as an ingredient in medicine and health care products. Organizers say participants will learn the importance of bees as pollinators in gardens and also review gardening and beekeeping basics including resources for those interested in getting more involved in gardening and beekeeping. This lesson will cover the use of honey in food, health care and medicine, and teach participants how to select and care for honey. Favorite recipes from the National Honey Board and FoodLink will be provided along with a tasting of one or more recipes.
The program, presented by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, is being offered Monday at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Participants can register by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554.
Ag Society awards banquet set
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Ag Society will hold its annual Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the ECCC Building on the Elkhart County Fairgrounds. Tickets are being sold for $15 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office or from any Ag Society Board member.
The speaker will be Allie Rieth, farm relations manager for the American Dairy Association of Indiana.
Award winners are Irvin & Velma Martin of Nappanee, Farm Family award; Dwight Moudy of Elkhart County Farm Bureau, Uncle Elmer Award; Eldridge Farm of Goshen, Centennial Farm Award; Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen, Centennial Church Award; Pine Manor/Miller Poultry of Goshen, Excellence in Agri Business Award.
