Soup of Success presentation
ELKHART — Church Community Services will offer an event Thursday highlighting its Soup of Success program, which seeks to empower women, through education and resources, to build self-esteem, develop independence and improve quality of life.
Soup of Success graduates will share their inspirational stories of hope and courage in a monologue-style performance, at Trinity Church on Jackson, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for sampling and shopping. Visitors can check out new soups, candles and clothing. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is followed by desserts and discussion at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25. More information: soupofsuccess.com.
Knights of Columbus host fish fry
ELKHART — Elkhart Knights of Columbus Fish Fry is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The all you can eat fundraiser is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Dinner includes fish, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and bread
The Knights of Columbus Hall is at 112 E. Lexington Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.