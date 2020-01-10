Volunteer Community Support Sewing Day
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Extension Homemakers offers an opportunity to donate time to help make a difference in the community: volunteers are needed to cut, press, turn, sew and complete a variety of tasks to make items that are shared with the homeless, schools, volunteer fire departments and hospitals.
Participants can network with other volunteers, get some exercise and enjoy a tasty lunch.
Sewing days are held the second Tuesday of the year from September to May. The next sewing day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Home & Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.
Lunch will be provided. To make a reservation, participants should call the Elkhart County Extension Office at 574-533-0554. Those who would like to know how they can be more involved in this community outreach opportunity can contact Volunteer Community Support Chairperson Kris Peterson at 574-238-2065.
Learn to Rethink Your Drink
GOSHEN — When it comes to our health, it’s clear that sugary drinks should be avoided. There is a range of healthier beverages that can be consumed in their place, with water being the top option. Of course, if you’re a frequent soda drinker, this is easier said than done.
A free educational program on the topic will be presented by Virginia Aparicio, Health and Human Sciences educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She will discuss sugary beverages, their effects on our health and tips on how to switch to healthier drinks that will quench your thirst and still taste good.
The program is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Participants should register by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.
Knights of Columbus hold fish fry
ELKHART — An all-you-can eat fish fry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Elkhart Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington Ave.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children between ages 5 and 12, and free for those younger than age 5. The menu will include fish, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.