Tails to Trails at Ox Bow
DUNLAP — Elkhart County Parks Department will host furry friends and their dog-loving companions on a naturalist-led hike at Ox Bow County Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Tails to Trails begins at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter and will have signs along the path for participants to walk at their own pace with their dogs, or participants can join a group on a guided tour of the park. Water and doggy bags will be available for pets.
Dog-walkers should ensure their pets are current on all vaccinations and kept on a leash 6 feet or shorter while at the park.
The group will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45. The event is free with no registration required. Park admission will be waived for all Tails to Trails participants.
More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Cast iron cooking on menu
BRISTOL — Dutch oven cooking will be on the menu for Bonneyville Mill County Park’s annual Cast Iron Cookout on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Participants will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Feedlot Shelter to swap recipes, sample dishes and learn cast-iron cooking tips from local experts.
Visitors new to the hobby can watch seasoned cooks prepare dishes and learn the basics of getting started. The event will also include a noncompetitive Dutch oven gathering of local cooks, where participants can sample some of their delicious creations.
Whether visitors are interested in becoming a cast iron cook or simply want to taste delicious campfire cooking, the event promises an evening of good food and good company.
Cost is $5 per person. Space is limited and registration is required by Friday, Aug. 23. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Plant-based diabetic meals
GOSHEN — Plant-based diabetic meals can be delicious, healthy and much easier to prepare than you think. Goshen Health is planning a session, Meal Planning 101, to show you how from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Goshen Hospital, in the Birch/Walnut room.
This free class is for people with prediabetes, diabetes and their families, to know how to prepare diabetic-friendly meals, focusing on plant-based foods and recipes. Participants will learn how to make tasty recipes that are chock full of fruits, veggies, beans and whole grains.
No registration is required. More information on this class and other diabetic classes is available at 574-364-2746.
