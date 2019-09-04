Arts on Millrace returns
GOSHEN — The annual Arts on the Millrace festival returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the north end of Goshen’s millrace near Second Street.
Arts on the Millrace will include close to 40 artists showcasing their creations, and several of Goshen’s artisan guilds will also be involved. Musical acts will perform throughout the day, as well.
Symphony at Wellfield Gardens
ELKHART — Elkhart County Symphony will perform a Pops Concert at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 8. The concert begins at 4 p.m., although the gardens will open at 2:30 p.m., in part so attendees can take part in an instrument “petting zoo” where they can try out a variety of musical instruments.
The petting zoo will make for great visuals, and a news angle might be the symphony’s outreach efforts – including the zoo – to interest young people in music and also bring music to the masses.
Grief support meetings planned
GOSHEN — Goshean Hospice is offering six grief support group meetings this fall at Goshen Greencroft Community Center. Meetings will start on Sept. 12 and run every Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 17. Participants are encouraged to call 574-364‐2700 to RSVP by Sept. 10.
The meetings are free and open to the public. Emotional support, storytelling and discussion about ongoing grief experiences will be the focus.
“Our goals in these meetings is to focus on providing a safe and caring setting for individuals to share their experiences. Additionally, we want to help them improve how they care for themselves,” said Janet Quatman, social worker and bereavement coordinator, who will lead the meetings.
Greencroft Community Center is at 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen. More information is available at Goshen Home Care & Hospice at 574-364-2700.
How to avoidbeing scammed
GOSHEN — A scam prevention program presented by Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will cover some common types of scams, provide particiapants with proactive steps they can take to protect themselves and their information, and show them where you can go to report scams or frauds that have taken place.
This free educational program, presented by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, is being offered Monday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Participants should register at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or by emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
