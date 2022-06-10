ELKHART — Dozens of vendors will be featured at the Summer Fest Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at a new location for the event, Southgate Crossing.
Three baskets will be offered in a raffle. The event will be paired with a monthly flea market at Southgate, 27751 C.R. 26.
